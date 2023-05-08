The Bear’s Den, May 8, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

2023 Chicago Bears rookie minicamp: Roschon Johnson continues to impress and top takeaways from Day 2 - - The Chicago Bears held their second rookie minicamp practice at Halas Hall on Saturday. Here are some top takeaways from the Bears’ second practice.

2023 Chicago Bears rookie minicamp: First looks at Darnell Wright and top takeaways from Day 1 - CHGO - The Chicago Bears held their first rookie minicamp practice at Halas Hall on Friday. Here are some top takeaways from the Bears’ first practice.

Bears rookie minicamp takeaways: Plan to rebuild Gervon Dexter - NBC Sports Chicago - The plan to rebuild Gervon Dexter started after the first day of rookie minicamp, while Darnell Wright already appears ahead of schedule.

Wood’s Fields in Focus (3/8): Play Action and Time to Throw - Da Bears Blog - Today is the third of eight articles taking a closer look at Justin Fields’ 2022 season.

1st-and-10: Bears’ tank is no longer empty - Chicago Sun-Times - As painful as the 10-game losing streak at the end of a 3-14 season was, with DJ Moore, Darnell Wright and future draft picks — and Justin Fields in place — Ryan Poles’ rebuild is better off for it.

As Bears’ rookies arrive, competition increases for 2022 draft pick Velus Jones - Chicago Sun-Times - Jones was the No. 71 overall pick that year, but a rough rookie season leaves him deep on the depth chart at wide receiver and fighting off newcomers on special teams.

If Bears QB Justin Fields now has everything he needs, so does OC Luke Getsy - Chicago Sun-Times - An improved offensive line and wide receiver corps must lead to more passing production for Fields and more points for the Bears.

Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens a litmus test for Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - Scheme fit is everything with Matt Eberflus’ defense, and the two talented but flawed rookie defensive tackles will be a measurement of GM Ryan Poles’ ability to find the right guy and the coaching staff’s ability to develop a skilled player with untapped potential.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Zach Ertz says he was nearly traded to the Bills in 2021 - ProFootballTalk - Via Mark Gaughan of the Buffalo News, Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz said while receiving the 20th annual Call to Courage Award that he nearly became a Bill during the 2021 season.

Van Jefferson: Matthew Stafford's return "makes a huge difference" - ProFootballTalk - Receiver Van Jefferson is back healthy and so is quarterback Matthew Stafford.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Bear & Balanced: How will the Bears’ 2023 draft class fit with the roster? - Windy City Gridiron - Join us for some Chicago Bears 2023 rookie class discussion.

Gabriel's A Scout’s Take: The Process of Young Players ‘Making’ the Team - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel shares his experience on how teams evaluate young players for their roster.

Wiltfong: Bears add 4 players following rookie minicamp - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears have signed veteran tight end Stephen Carlson, and UDFAs defensive back Bralen Trahan, offensive lineman Josh Lugg, and defensive lineman D’Anthony Jones.

Biggest losers of the 2023 NFL Draft - Windy City Gridiron - Yesterday we went with our top winners of the Bears 2023 Draft, so today we had to go the other direction.

Biggest winners of the Chicago Bears draft - Windy City Gridiron - The WCG staff picked our Chicago Bears winners coming out of the 2023 draft weekend.

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields graduates from The Ohio State University - Windy City Gridiron - Justin Fields completed his degree and graduated on May 7th, 2023

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.