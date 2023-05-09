2024 NFL Draft: Early top 50 big board

I like the NFL Draft. I like it so much, in fact, that I’m already preparing for next year’s class!
If the draft isn’t your thing — especially this early — I don’t blame you. That said, at the very least, this is a nice look into some of the top players in college football heading into next year.
I’m obviously quite early into my analysis for the 2024 NFL Draft class, but between all the new players I’ve been adding to my board over the last few weeks and the returning players I watched preparing for the 2023 draft, I’m already at over 200 prospects on my 2024 big board.
Granted, not all of those players will declare for next year’s draft, but I feel as though my current prospect pool is deep enough to put together my top 50 players I’ve watched for next year’s draft. That said, here’s the list. Enjoy!
2024 NFL Draft top 50 prospects
|Rank
|Name
|Position
|School
|Rank
|Name
|Position
|School
|1
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|USC
|2
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|Ohio State
|3
|Drake Maye
|QB
|North Carolina
|4
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|Georgia
|5
|Joe Alt
|OT
|Notre Dame
|6
|Olu Fashanu
|OT
|Penn State
|7
|JC Latham
|OT
|Alabama
|8
|Kool-Aid McKinstry
|CB
|Alabama
|9
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|Ohio State
|10
|J.T. Tuimoloau
|EDGE
|Ohio State
|11
|Jared Verse
|EDGE
|Florida State
|12
|Michael Hall Jr.
|DL
|Ohio State
|13
|Dallas Turner
|EDGE
|Alabama
|14
|Jack Sawyer
|EDGE
|Ohio State
|15
|Kalen King
|CB
|Penn State
|16
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|Texas
|17
|Barrett Carter
|LB
|Clemson
|18
|Cooper DeJean
|CB
|Iowa
|19
|Kamren Kinchens
|S
|Miami (FL)
|20
|Kingsley Suamataia
|OT
|BYU
|21
|Calen Bullock
|S
|USC
|22
|Donovan Jackson
|OG
|Ohio State
|23
|Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
|LB
|Clemson
|24
|Jer'Zhan Newton
|DL
|Illinois
|25
|Denzel Burke
|CB
|Ohio State
|26
|Maason Smith
|DL
|LSU
|27
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|LSU
|28
|TreVeyeon Henderson
|RB
|Ohio State
|29
|Tyleik Williams
|DL
|Ohio State
|30
|Leonard Taylor III
|DL
|Miami (FL)
|31
|Jason Marshall Jr.
|CB
|Florida
|32
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|Arkansas
|33
|Kamari Lassiter
|CB
|Georgia
|34
|Cooper Beebe
|OG
|Kansas State
|35
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|Michigan
|36
|Princely Umanmielen
|EDGE
|Florida
|37
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|Washington
|38
|Javon Bullard
|S
|Georgia
|39
|Chop Robinson
|EDGE
|Penn State
|40
|Tommy Eichenberg
|LB
|Ohio State
|41
|Andrew Mukuba
|S
|Clemson
|42
|Kris Abrams-Draine
|CB
|Missouri
|43
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|Texas
|44
|Sedrick Van Pran
|OC
|Georgia
|45
|Nate Wiggins
|CB
|Clemson
|46
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|Wisconsin
|47
|Will Shipley
|RB
|Clemson
|48
|Bralen Trice
|EDGE
|Washington
|49
|Quinn Ewers
|QB
|Texas
|50
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|Oregon
