2024 NFL Draft: Early top 50 big board

I like the NFL Draft. I like it so much, in fact, that I’m already preparing for next year’s class!

If the draft isn’t your thing — especially this early — I don’t blame you. That said, at the very least, this is a nice look into some of the top players in college football heading into next year.

I’m obviously quite early into my analysis for the 2024 NFL Draft class, but between all the new players I’ve been adding to my board over the last few weeks and the returning players I watched preparing for the 2023 draft, I’m already at over 200 prospects on my 2024 big board.

Granted, not all of those players will declare for next year’s draft, but I feel as though my current prospect pool is deep enough to put together my top 50 players I’ve watched for next year’s draft. That said, here’s the list. Enjoy!