 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2024 NFL Draft: Early top 50 big board

WCG’s lead draft analyst shares his top 50 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft early in his preparation.

By Jacob Infante
/ new
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ohio State v Georgia Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

I like the NFL Draft. I like it so much, in fact, that I’m already preparing for next year’s class!

If the draft isn’t your thing — especially this early — I don’t blame you. That said, at the very least, this is a nice look into some of the top players in college football heading into next year.

I’m obviously quite early into my analysis for the 2024 NFL Draft class, but between all the new players I’ve been adding to my board over the last few weeks and the returning players I watched preparing for the 2023 draft, I’m already at over 200 prospects on my 2024 big board.

Granted, not all of those players will declare for next year’s draft, but I feel as though my current prospect pool is deep enough to put together my top 50 players I’ve watched for next year’s draft. That said, here’s the list. Enjoy!

2024 NFL Draft top 50 prospects

Rank Name Position School
Rank Name Position School
1 Caleb Williams QB USC
2 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State
3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina
4 Brock Bowers TE Georgia
5 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame
6 Olu Fashanu OT Penn State
7 JC Latham OT Alabama
8 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama
9 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State
10 J.T. Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State
11 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State
12 Michael Hall Jr. DL Ohio State
13 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama
14 Jack Sawyer EDGE Ohio State
15 Kalen King CB Penn State
16 Xavier Worthy WR Texas
17 Barrett Carter LB Clemson
18 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa
19 Kamren Kinchens S Miami (FL)
20 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU
21 Calen Bullock S USC
22 Donovan Jackson OG Ohio State
23 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB Clemson
24 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois
25 Denzel Burke CB Ohio State
26 Maason Smith DL LSU
27 Malik Nabers WR LSU
28 TreVeyeon Henderson RB Ohio State
29 Tyleik Williams DL Ohio State
30 Leonard Taylor III DL Miami (FL)
31 Jason Marshall Jr. CB Florida
32 Raheim Sanders RB Arkansas
33 Kamari Lassiter CB Georgia
34 Cooper Beebe OG Kansas State
35 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan
36 Princely Umanmielen EDGE Florida
37 Rome Odunze WR Washington
38 Javon Bullard S Georgia
39 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State
40 Tommy Eichenberg LB Ohio State
41 Andrew Mukuba S Clemson
42 Kris Abrams-Draine CB Missouri
43 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE Texas
44 Sedrick Van Pran OC Georgia
45 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson
46 Braelon Allen RB Wisconsin
47 Will Shipley RB Clemson
48 Bralen Trice EDGE Washington
49 Quinn Ewers QB Texas
50 Troy Franklin WR Oregon

Next Up In News

Loading comments...