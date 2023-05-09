The Bear’s Den, May 9, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields has reached another level! - 670 - In this episode, the guys are joined by Florida defensive coach Sean Spencer to provide insight on Gervon Dexter Sr., and the guys debate if Justin Fields can be in the MVP discussion in 2023.

Bears’ rookies answer questions but more remain after minicamp - NBC Sports Chicago - We got some early answers about the Bears’ draft class during the two-day rookie minicamp at Halas Hall, but other questions remain unanswered as we head toward OTAs.

Bears not projected to earn comp pick in 2024 NFL draft, per NFL.com - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears earned one seventh-round comp pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which they used to select Kendall Williamson.

Bears playing Chiefs in Germany not done deal, per Peter King - NBC Sports Chicago - Last week a German newspaper reported the Bears and Chiefs were set to play in Frankfurt as part of the NFL’s International series.

Bears sign Stephen Carlson, D’Anthony Jones, Josh Lugg, Bralen Trahan. - NBC Sports Chicago - Details on the players, including a Notre Dame offensive lineman and a defensive end, who impressed the Bears enough at rookie minicamp to earn some more playing time.

Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson quick study at rookie minicamp - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears second-round draft pick Tyrique Stevenson earned high praise from his coaches over the course of Bears rookie minicamp.

Woods’ Fields in Focus (4/8): Fields Under Pressure - Da Bears Blog - Today is the fourth of eight articles taking a closer look at Justin Fields’ 2022 season.

Bears sign TE Stephen Carlson, three others - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears signed veteran tight end Stephen Carlson, who started seven games between 2019-20 with the Browns, on Monday.

Have the Bears found another weapon for Fields with speedy WR Tyler Scott? - The Irish Bears Network - With the 133rd pick of the 2023 Draft the Chicago Bears picked up Cincinnati Bearcats receiver Tyler Scott. The pick appears to be excellent value for the Bears, with most scouting services projecting Scott to be selected within the top fifty. Poles was criticised by some last year for not providing Fields with adequate weapons

POLISH SAUSAGE

FMIA: Peter King's Offseason Power Rankings; Carolina and Green Bay's QB Strategies - ProFootballTalk - Peter King gives his early rankings of 32 NFL teams for the 2023-24 season, and dives into key quarterback strategies for Carolina and Green Bay.

Report: Colts ask NFL to investigate possible tampering by Commanders with Andrew Luck - ProFootballTalk - The unintended consequences of the Jonathan Gannon tampering case are already taking root.

The 2023 schedule will make a major break from tradition - ProFootballTalk - For the first time ever, no network will be tied to any Sunday afternoon games. No network is tied to any of the 1:00 p.m. ET and 4:05 p.m./4:25 p.m. ET games.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infate's Draft Data: Bears DTs Gervon Dexter & Zacch Pickens’ analytical profiles - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst breaks down what the analytics say about Bears draft picks Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens.

Schmitz' Rookie Rundown: How does Gervon Dexter fit into the Chicago Bears’ defense? - Windy City Gridiron - Robert Schmitz discusses his thoughts on Gervon Dexter, breaking down his play against the run, the pass, his get-off, and where that should place him in the 2023 Bears’ defense.

Sunderbruch's The State of the Rebuild: Investing Resources - Windy City Gridiron - Has Ryan Poles been playing favorites when it comes to the rebuild of the Chicago Bears?

THE RULES

