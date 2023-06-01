The Bear’s Den, June 1, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Bears OTA observations: Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection finds end zone - NBC Sports Chicago - The excitement was minimal at Halas Hall on Wednesday, but it was DJ Moore who once again made the signature play.

Khalil Herbert on David Montgomery's no fun Bears comments - NBC Sports Chicago - New Lions RB David Montgomery recently said losing with the Bears "sucked the fun" out of football for him.

Justin Fields' offseason improvement clear to Bears' Alan Williams - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams makes a living diagnosing and exploiting the weaknesses in opposing quarterbacks. He already sees an improved Justin Fields from the other side of the field.

What Trevis Gipson must show Bears during pivotal season - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears will continue to look to free agents to bolster their edge-rushing unit. But there's also a big opportunity available for Trevis Gipson -- if he can seize it.

How Kyler Gordon has slowed down his mind to play better at Bears OTAs - NBC Sports Chicago - Kyler Gordon says he's more confident this season, and his Bears coaches have noticed.

Bears kicker competition? Bears talk Cairo Santos, Andre Szmyt - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears brought in rookie kicker Andre Szmyt to compete with Cairo Santos during OTAs.

Anthony 'Spice' Adams recalls being cut from Chicago Bears roster - NBC Sports Chicago - Anthony "Spice" Adams told the brutal story of how he learned he was released by the Chicago Bears Saturday on Tyreek Hill's podcast.

Three Questions Facing the 2023 Chicago Bears - Da Bears Blog - Question One. Can they engineer a pass rush?

Chase Claypool dealing with apparent soft tissue injury - 670 - Bears receiver Chase Claypool has been making a strong impression on his team during the offseason program, but he was sidelined Wednesday with an apparent injury.

Kyler Gordon ready to take giant leap in 2023 - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ second-year cornerback is in a comfort zone after learning some tough lessons in an up-and-down rookie season. “I don’t have any of the ‘Where am I?’ like I did the first year,” he said. “I feel like I know where I’m at, what’s going on and where I fit.”

Jaylon Johnson at home even as Bears tout ‘invaluable’ OTAs - Chicago Sun-Times - Cornerback Jaylon Johnson hasn’t told the Bears when he’ll return to practice, though head coach Matt Eberflus presumes it will be in time for mandatory minicamp in two weeks.

Cody Whitehair in a comfort zone at center - Chicago Sun-Times - “It’s kind of like riding a bike,” said Whitehair, who has transitioned from guard to center and back since his rookie season with the Bears in 2016 — when he moved to center four days before the season opener.

Arlington Park track’s property tax bill cut by half - Chicago Sun-Times - The property tax bill for Arlington Park this year was reduced from $16.1 million to $7.8 million.

Bears ‘trying to figure out strategically’ how NFL’s kickoff rule changes things - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower has studied college tape and brainstormed with his staff. Ultimately, though, he’ll have to see the NFL’s new kickoff rule applied in games — preseason or otherwise — to have a true sense of how it changes strategy.

Justin Fields and D.J. Moore have reportedly been lighting up OTAs - The Irish Bears Network - OTA’s are the first opportunity for rookies and offseason additions to build a rapport with their teammates. The pads might not come on until training camp, but these practices are still incredibly valuable for team chemistry. The Bears OTAs began this week, and reports from camp indicate that the Justin Fields to D.J. Moore connection

Chicago Bears OTAs recap: Cody Whitehair feels comfortable being back at center - CHGO - The Chicago Bears wrapped up their second OTA practice open to the media. Here are the top takeaways from Wednesday’s practice at Halas Hall.

Yes, Aaron Rodgers wanted the Packers to fire G.M. Brian Gutekunst in 2021 - ProFootballTalk - As Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported at the time, Rodgers wanted the team to fire G.M. Brian Gutekunst. The report was never debunked, and for good reason. It was accurate.

Dalvin Cook resolution could be coming by end of week - ProFootballTalk - The Vikings and running back Dalvin Cook have had an unsettled situation, to say the least, throughout the 2023 offseason. It has seemed at times inevitable that the Vikings will part ways with Cook. The only remaining questions have been when, and how.

Roger Goodell did plenty of arm twisting on fair catch rule - ProFootballTalk - According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Goodell “could barely” finagle a 16-16 split on the latest modification to the kickoff during the annual meeting in March. When the owners reconvened last week in Minnesota, Goodell counted 13 “no” votes and one abstention via a show of hands on the first day of the Monday-Tuesday gathering.

NFL Draft: Evaluating the Chicago Bears 2023 Class - Windy City Gridiron - In her latest mini-series, Taylor Doll will chat with various NFC North reporters about where the division stands from their perspective, and next up is her chat with Thor Nystrom.

