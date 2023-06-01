If you were the Bears GM, would you sign DeAndre Hopkins?

The NFL’s post-June 1 cuts occasionally impact what teams do, which is why we whipped up a quick mini-roundtable here at WCG. Earlier today, we examined if there was a specific cap casualty we were hoping for, and this topic is about the biggest free agent name currently on the market, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Would you sign DeAndre Hopkins if you were the GM of the Chicago Bears?

Aaron Leming - I would not. I know that on paper, this would give the Bears one of the best receiving corps in the league, but I’m not sure how much sense this move truly makes for either side. Hopkins very likely wants to go to a contender. At least on paper, that’s not something the Bears are in 2023. For Chicago, it’s easy to remember that this is Year 2 of an extensive teardown and rebuild. The Bears have a pair of first-round picks in 2024 and need to get younger. Yes, they have a lot of money, but I believe that it behooves them to see what they have in their current group before adding another name that is on the wrong side of 30.

Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. - Nope. While I think Hopkins still has some juice left in the tank, he’d be more of a luxury purchase at this point in Chicago’s rebuild. The Bears have their WR1 in D.J. Moore, and he sets up the rest of the receiving room with Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney taking the 2/3 roles. If the Bears were thinking Super Bowl in 2023, then things would be different, and I’d put the full-court press on to get Hopkins, but at this time, I’ll pass.

ECD - Everyone and their grandmas in the Chitown area are asking about this scenario. Earlier this year, I was firmly on board with bringing him into Halas Hall, and I even was correct with my assertion he would be cut instead of traded. Yet that ship has sailed - adding him into the equation now would be unnecessary levels of greed and short-sightedness. Yes, he’s a stud football player. One that has missed a LOT of time over the last two years. And, truthfully, D.J. Moore alone does more for the Bears than a 30-year-old DeAndre Hopkins. I know I can trust Moore to play a full season. I don’t have that same amount of faith in DeAndre Hopkins. The connection between Moore and Justin Fields already looks excellent early on in OTAs. Let that chemistry continue to build, and let’s throw in the potential of Tyler Scott’s home-run ability along with Chase Claypool’s opportunity to feast on singled up opportunities.

We’re all out of D-Hop, but would you sign him?