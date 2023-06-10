WCG’s 2023 NFC North player rankings: Nos. 1-15

As the heat of summer kicks up, the heat of the NFL offseason has died down. That makes it a perfect time to bring back our annual NFC North player rankings!
The Windy City Gridiron staff has come together to rank the top players in the Bears’ division heading into the 2023 NFL season. Like the NFL Top 100 — but better, in our humble opinion — staffers who participated were asked to provide their top 30 players in the division, and their respective rankings of those individual players resulted in a scoring system to put together these finalized rankings. In order to deepen the player pool a bit, Jacob Infante and Bill Zimmerman provided additional honorable mentions.
To close things out, here are the top 15 players in the NFC North.
No. 15: Packers RB Aaron Jones
Best: 14 (Leming)
Last year: 15
The presence of AJ Dillon in the backfield hasn’t resulted in bad production from Jones, who is coming off of the third 1,000-yard rushing season of his career. Though the former steals touchdown opportunities from the latter, Jones is the one who holds the RB1 mantle and has been a quality running back for quite some time.
No. 14: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins
Best: 13 (Wiltfong, Borkowski, Leming, Zimmerman)
Last year: 20
Cousins has made two consecutive Pro Bowls and helped lead the Vikings to a 13-4 record as a starter. It’s hard to imagine him ever playing at an elite level with his skill-set and his turning 35 in August, but he’s a rock-solid starter whom an NFL team can win games with.
No. 13: Packers DL Kenny Clark
Best: 7 (Householder)
Last year: 8
Clark is one of the best pass-rushing nose tackles in the NFL, finishing with 4 sacks while plugging up holes along the interior for the Packers. He’s firmly in the prime of career, and his presence at defensive tackle is one opposing offenses need to plan for.
No. 12: Packers EDGE Rashan Gary
Best: 21 (Infante)
Last year: 30
Though he missed 8 games last year due to injury, Gary still had 6 sacks in 9 games. His combination of size, strength and speed has made him the impactful edge rusher many saw as his ceiling for him coming out as a raw ball of clay at Michigan.
No. 11: Packers OT David Bakhtiari
Best: 10 (Infante)
Last year: 6
Bakhtiari has missed 22 games over the last two years. That said, he’s a three-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro. Durability will be key for him as he approaches 32 years old, but if he stays healthy and doesn’t let his injuries affect his style of play, he’ll be higher on this list next year.
No. 10: Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson
Best: 8 (Zimmerman)
Last year: 27
Hutchinson came onto the scene and had the immediate impact many expected from him in his rookie year. With 9.5 sacks and 3 interceptions, he played a big role on Detroit’s defensive front. He’s a polished and explosive edge rusher who could end up with several Pro Bowl nominations to his name by the time it’s all said and done.
No. 9: Lions C Frank Ragnow
Best: 7 (Borkowski)
Last year: 7
Ragnow allowed just one sack last year and had four penalties over the course of the campaign. He has topped a PFF grade of at least 74 in each of his last four seasons, and the two-time Pro Bowler has been a steady force along the Lions’ interior whenever he’s stepped onto the field.
No. 8: Bears WR DJ Moore
Best: 6 (Leming)
Last year: N/A
The Bears added a much-needed, bonafide WR1 for their offense in the form of Moore, who had consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2019 to 2021. Though he didn’t reach the mark last year, he has been one of the most productive wide receivers in the league despite facing subpar quarterback play in Carolina.
No. 7: Vikings OT Christian Darrisaw
Best: 3 (Wiltfong)
Last year: 41
Darrisaw graded out with an incredible 90.3 PFF grade in 2022, and he ended up with just two penalties over the course of the year. He more than held his own against some of the top edge rushers in the NFL, and the 2021 first-round pick seems well on his way to become one of the best offensive tackles in the game.
No. 6: Packers OG Elgton Jenkins
Best: 6 (Borkowski, Householder, Zimmerman)
Last year: 11
Jenkins is a two-time Pro Bowler who has thrived all across Green Bay’s offensive line. Regardless of whether they keep him at guard or kick him to center or tackle due to surrounding injuries, he has been a reliable stalwart for the offense since the Packers drafted him in 2019.
No. 5: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
Best: 5 (Infante, Wiltfong, Householder)
Last year: 28
After a strong rookie campaign, St. Brown managed to improve in all key receiving stats to earn a Pro Bowl berth in Year 2. He caught 106 passes for 1,161 yards and 6 touchdowns for the Lions, and he’s an established WR1 to this point whose reliability as a possession target makes him a quarterback’s best friend.
No. 4: Lions OT Penei Sewell
Best: 2 (Wiltfong)
Last year: 29
With just two sacks allowed and an 80.6 PFF grade for the 2022 season, Sewell made it to his first career Pro Bowl in just his second season in the NFL. He’s one of the top young offensive linemen in the NFL, and one could argue he could end up in discussion for the best offensive tackle in the league if he continues to develop the way he has.
No. 3: Vikings EDGE Danielle Hunter
Best: 2 (Hunter)
Last year: 9
Rumors have swirled about the Vikings trading Hunter, and if they do choose to do so, they’ll likely receive premier draft capital in such a deal. He has four double-digit sack seasons to his name in his 7 seasons in the NFL, including 10.5 sacks last year.
No. 2: Packers CB Jaire Alexander
Best: 2 (Infante, Borkowski, Householder, Zimmerman)
Last year: 4
Alexander earned second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl nominations for his 2022 campaign. He finished the season with a career-high 5 interceptions, as well as 14 pass deflections and a completion percentage of under 60%. He’s firmly amidst the best cornerbacks in the NFL and finishes as the top-ranked Packer on this year’s list.
No. 1: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
Best: 1 (Everyone)
Last year: 2
With Aaron Rodgers out of the NFC North, Jefferson takes the reins as the consensus top player in the division. He’s 23 years old but already has 324 catches, 4,825 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns at the NFL level. The defending Offensive Player of the Year is arguably the best wide receiver in the league, and the future is nothing but bright for him.
Roundtable Voting
|Rank
|Jacob Infante
|Lester Wiltfong
|Peter Borkowski
|Aaron Leming
|Sam Householder
|Bill Zimmerman
|Rank
|Jacob Infante
|Lester Wiltfong
|Peter Borkowski
|Aaron Leming
|Sam Householder
|Bill Zimmerman
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|Justin Jefferson
|Justin Jefferson
|Justin Jefferson
|Justin Jefferson
|Justin Jefferson
|2
|Jaire Alexander
|Penei Sewell
|Jaire Alexander
|Danielle Hunter
|Jaire Alexander
|Jaire Alexander
|3
|Danielle Hunter
|Christian Darrisaw
|Danielle Hunter
|Penei Sewell
|Penei Sewell
|Danielle Hunter
|4
|Christian Darrisaw
|Jaire Alexander
|Christian Darrisaw
|Christian Darrisaw
|Danielle Hunter
|Christian Darrisaw
|5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Penei Sewell
|Jaire Alexander
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Penei Sewell
|6
|Penei Sewell
|Danielle Hunter
|Elgton Jenkins
|DJ Moore
|Elgton Jenkins
|Elgton Jenkins
|7
|DJ Moore
|Elgton Jenkins
|Frank Ragnow
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Rashan Gary
|Amon-Ra St Brown
|8
|Elgton Jenkins
|Frank Ragnow
|DJ Moore
|Rashan Gary
|DJ Moore
|Aidan Hutchinson
|9
|Frank Ragnow
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Frank Ragnow
|10
|David Bakhtiari
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Elgton Jenkins
|Frank Ragnow
|DJ Moore
|11
|Aidan Hutchinson
|D.J. Moore
|Kenny Clark
|Frank Ragnow
|Kenny Clark
|David Bakhitari
|12
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Kenny Clark
|David Bakhitari
|David Bahktiari
|David Bakhitari
|Kenny Clark
|13
|Rashan Gary
|Kirk Cousins
|Kirk Cousins
|Kirk Cousins
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Kirk Cousins
|14
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|Rashan Gary
|Jared Goff
|Aaron Jones
|Kirk Cousins
|Rashan Gary
|15
|Kirk Cousins
|Jared Goff
|Justin Fields
|Kenny Clark
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|CJ Gardner Johnson
|16
|Kenny Clark
|David Bakhtiari
|Aaron Jones
|Eddie Jackson
|Aaron Jones
|Justin Fields
|17
|Eddie Jackson
|Aaron Jones
|Rashan Gary
|Justin Fields
|Eddie Jackson
|Tremaine Edmunds
|18
|Aaron Jones
|Eddie Jackson
|T.J. Hockenson
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Jared Goff
|Aaron Jones
|19
|T.J. Hockenson
|Dalvin Cook
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|Dalvin Cook
|Justin Fields
|TJ Hockenson
|20
|Harrison Smith
|Justin Fields
|Dalvin Cook
|Jared Goff
|Dalvin Cook
|Eddie Jackson
|21
|Taylor Decker
|T.J. Hockenson
|Darnell Mooney
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|Harrison Smith
|De'Vondre Campbell
|22
|T.J. Edwards
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|AJ Dillon
|Brian O'Neil
|T.J. Hockenson
|Dalvin Cook
|23
|Jared Goff
|De'Vondre Campbell
|De'Vondre Campbell
|Taylor Decker
|De'Vondre Campbell
|Harrison Smith
|24
|Justin Fields
|T.J. Edwards
|Eddie Jackson
|Harrison Smith
|Taylor Decker
|Taylor Decker
|25
|Dalvin Cook
|Taylor Decker
|Harrison Smith
|T.J. Hockenson
|T.J. Edwards
|Jaylon Johnson
|26
|De'Vondre Campbell
|Jonah Jackson
|Taylor Decker
|De'Vondre Campbell
|Marcus Davenport
|Christian Watson
|27
|Kerby Joseph
|Harrison Smith
|Jonah Jackson
|Christian Watson
|Jaylon Johnson
|TJ Edwards
|28
|Jonah Jackson
|Brian O’Neil
|Teven Jenkins
|Jonah Jackson
|Cole Kmet
|Jared Goff
|29
|Christian Watson
|Teven Jenkins
|Marcus Davenport
|Kerby Joseph
|Christian Watson
|Jonah Jackson
|30
|Marcus Davenport
|Jaylon Johnson
|Cole Kmet
|Jaylon Johnson
|Quay Walker
|Teven Jenkins
|31
|Teven Jenkins
|Kerby Joseph
|32
|Brian O'Neill
|Darnell Mooney
|33
|Jaylon Johnson
|Marcus Davenport
|34
|Preston Smith
|Brian O'Neill
|35
|Darnell Mooney
|AJ Dillon
|36
|Rasul Douglas
|Preston Smith
|37
|Khalil Herbert
|Khalil Herbert
|38
|James Houston
|Alexander Mattison
|39
|David Montgomery
|Rasul Douglas
|40
|Nate Davis
|Darnell Wright
