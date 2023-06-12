The Bear’s Den, June 12, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

Bears educate players on NFL’s gambling policy amid busts across league - Chicago Sun-Times - The first time there was an NFL betting scandal this offseason, Bears coach Matt Eberflus raced to address it with his team. The day after five Lions and one Commander were suspended for violating the NFL’s sports gambling rules in April, Eberflus reminded his team of the league policy.

Filthy rich teams like the Bears don’t need public help for a stadium - Chicago Sun-Times - The Rickettses, owners of the Cubs, ended up using their own money to renovate Wrigley Field and build up the surrounding neighborhood. Why can’t the McCaskeys do the same with their project?

Cole Kmet is a pivotal piece to helping unlock the Chicago Bears offense in 2023. - CHGO - For the Chicago Bears offense to take the next step in 2023, Cole Kmet will have to play a major role to make that improvement a reality.

Bears OTA takeaways: What we learned about DJ Moore, Braxton Jones – NBC Sports Chicago - DJ Moore and Tremaine Edmunds opened eyes, while the arrow is pointing straight up for Justin Fields.

Where will Chicago Bears build a new stadium? Arlington Heights? Naperville? Or will team stay in Chicago? - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s too early to tell whether the team was bluffing when it said Arlington Heights has competition and introduced Naperville to the stadium game. Were the Bears angling for an Arlington Heights tax break?

Report: Broncos “do not appear to be in on” Dalvin Cook - ProFootballTalk - Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, the Broncos “do not appear to be in on” Cook, who was officially cut by the Vikings on Friday.

Josh Jacobs hints that he's taking a stand for future running backs - ProFootballTalk - “Sometimes it’s not about you,” Jacobs said. “We gotta do it for the ones after us.”

Kevin Stefanski: Browns take educating players about gambling rules seriously - ProFootballTalk - Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said his team already educated its players about gambling, but there’s been a renewed emphasis in recent months.

WCG’s 2023 NFC North player rankings: Nos. 1-15 - Windy City Gridiron - In the last article of a 4-part roundtable series, the staff of Windy City Gridiron come together to rank the best players in the NFC North heading into 2023.

Wiltfong: Most Bears fans don’t care where the team plays its home games - Windy City Gridiron - The results from this week’s Chicago Bears poll are in!

Zimmerman: Justin Fields sinks halfcourt shot at United Center - Windy City Gridiron - What can’t JF1 do?

WCG’s 2023 NFC North player rankings: Nos. 16-25 - Windy City Gridiron - In the third article of a 4-part roundtable series, the staff of Windy City Gridiron come together to rank the best players in the NFC North heading into 2023.

Gabriel's A Scout’s Take: What do NFL Scouting Departments do in the Summer? - Windy City Gridiron - Our resident NFL Scout, Greg Gabriel, explains what college scouts do during the summer months.

Bear Bones: Chicago Bears 2023 Wishlist - Windy City Gridiron - Mason took it solo tonight on a brand new Bear Bones!

