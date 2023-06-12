Which Bears player on his rookie deal will make the biggest improvement?

I stole the premise for this article from our podcast teammate Taylor Doll, as this is going to the jumping-off point for her next Making Monsters pod later this week. Her show usually focuses on the younger Chicago Bears, and she’s getting back to that with this topic.

Which three players that are currently on their rookie contract will improve the most in the 2023 season?

For the next few weeks Making Monsters will be asking you guys for some input. I will have a question a week for you, and the pod that week will be based on answers and reactions.



Thanks, everyone for listening and I look forward to hearing from you!



@WCGridiron pic.twitter.com/kPY6tG3ZFh — Taylor Doll (@TayDoll1010xl) June 12, 2023

The Bears are a relatively young team, so here’s a partial list of the players currently playing on their rookie deal.

Teven Jenkins, OG

Darnell Mooney, WR

Chase Claypool, WR

Velus Jones Jr., WR

Cole Kmet, TE

Khalil Herbert, RB

Justin Fields, QB

Braxton Jones, LT

Jack Sanborn, LB

Jaylon Johnson, CB

Trevis Gipson, DE

Dominique Robinson, DE

Kyler Gordon, CB

Jaquan Brisker, S

Trenton Gill, P

You can peruse Chicago’s current roster here, but let us know in the comment section your top three rookie contract Bears that will improve the most this season.

Is it one of the guys I listed above? Could there be a surprise performance coming from an unexpected player? Do any of those guys have Pro Bowl potential?