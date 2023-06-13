The Bear’s Den, June 13, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Cole Kmet, Jaquan Brisker & other Chicago Bears players primed for a breakout - In this episode of the CHGO Bears Podcast, the guys share five Bears players who are primed to have a breakout season in 2023.

Teven Jenkins unshaken by another Bears position change – NBC Sports Chicago - “Teven can be as good as he wants to be.”

Bears already impressed by Tyler Scott’s rare speed – NBC Sports Chicago - Tyler Scott is far from a finished product, but the rookie is already opening eyes this offseason.

Bears’ Jaquan Brisker named NFL breakout candidate by Sports Illustrated – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears second-year safety was one of the most promising players on defense in an otherwise disastrous season in 2022.

Bears rookies see Chicago, from architecture boat tour to Soldier Field – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears rookies got to see some of the best Chicago tourist destinations as OTAs finished.

Wood: A Tight Look at the 2023 Tight Ends, Part I - Total Usage & Man v. Zone - Da Bears Blog - All of a sudden, the Bears’ TE room looks fairly stacked, as they return Cole Kmet – who led the team in receiving in 2022 – and added veteran Robert Tonyan as their TE2. As you can see in the table below, this gives Chicago two TEs who put up starting-caliber volume in 2022.

Report: Danielle Hunter won’t attend Vikings minicamp - ProFootballTalk - The Vikings won’t have Dalvin Cook at this week’s mandatory minicamp and it looks like edge rusher Danielle Hunter won’t be there either.

Patriots cut James Robinson - ProFootballTalk - Running back James Robinson signed a two-year contract with the Patriots in March, but he won’t be going to training camp with the team.

Would Raiders rescind Josh Jacobs franchise tag, sign Dalvin Cook? - ProFootballTalk - The CBA giveth, and the CBA potentially taketh away.

Infante's 2024 Bears mock draft: 7-round extravaganza - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst has been grinding the tape for the 2024 NFL Draft in 10 months.

Duerrwaechter: How did you do on your Chicago Bears offseason predictions? (Part 1) - Windy City Gridiron - Erik Christopher Duerrwaechter (ECD) was busy all offseason making predictions on how the Bears' free agency and draft would go, so he wanted to check back on his hits and misses. Here’s part 1, where he checked back on his free agency predictions.

Zimmerman: 10 Chicago Bears with the most to prove in 2023 - Velus Jones - Windy City Gridiron - The next Bear with the most to prove in 2023 is Velus Jones

