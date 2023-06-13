Bears Justin Jones rips ‘obnoxious’ Packers fans

Justin Jones had an up-and-down season in 2022 for the Chicago Bears, but he was still arguably their best defensive lineman. It was a career year from Jones in the first of a two-year deal, but I’m sure I’m not alone in wanting to see him thrive in 2023 and be a Bear for life after his post-practice press conference today.

Jones was asked about Aaron Rodgers no longer playing for the Green Bay Packers, and that set him off on a glorious rant.

“I wish he played one more year with Green Bay, honestly. We went up there, and we played a pretty good game. But they got away from us at the end, obviously and they won,” Jones said. “But their fans are really shitty. So I wanted to go back up there, and I wanted to play them, and I wanted to beat them, and I want him to be there so he can see it.”

Jones is probably thinking about their game in Chicago, which they were winning at the start of the fourth quarter, and not the 27 to 10 loss in Green Bay, but regardless, he’s ready for the Bears to be on the plus side of the rivalry.

“I’m ready to take it over; it’s a good time to be a Bears fan.”

These two teams will meet for the 205th time in the regular season on week one (9/10/23) in Chicago, and right now the Bears are a slight favorite.

Jones had more to say about the Packers after being egged on by a follow-up question that has likely never been uttered in the Halas Hall press room. “Which ways are they shitty?”

“Just the way they’re freaking obnoxious, just yelling and all that other stuff about things that don’t even matter,” Jones said. “We’re not even running a play; you guys are talking about, ‘Boo, oh yeah.’ The game hasn’t even started yet. What are we even talking about here?”

“Half of them don’t even know football. It’s so weird to me,” Jones continued after a chuckle from the media. “But I’m just ready to go back out there and play, and I want to go out there, and I want to beat the hell out of them on their field. And I want to hear it. I want to hear the boos. That’s what I look forward to.”

As expected, Packer fans have been all over social media crying about Jones’ comments and taking shots at the Bears and Bear fans.

Jones has set himself up for a heel moment when the Bears head to Lambeau Field during week 18, and I hope he can assist in shutting the Packer faithful up.

You can check out the clip of Jones here:

And his full press conference can be seen here.