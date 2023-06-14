The Bear’s Den, June 14, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Bears’ high hopes at wide receiver look shaky as injuries interrupt progress - Chicago Sun-Times - DJ Moore is tearing up the field, but the Bears desperately need Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool at full capacity. And neither has been on the field lately.

‘No more years to waste’ as Bears S Eddie Jackson eyes another comeback - Chicago Sun-Times - Jackson’s situation could’ve gone either way as the Bears looked to fix their financial situation last year, but he has become an indispensable piece of their defense.

Bears guard Nate Davis catching up quickly - Chicago Sun-Times - Davis’ absence at the first two weeks of Bears OTAs raised some eyebrows after he had signed a three-year, $30 million contract in free agency. But he said it was just part of a “normal routine” to get his body and mind right.

Bears DL rips Packers fans: ‘Half of ’em don’t even know football’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Asked about star quarterback Aaron Rodgers leaving the rival Packers for the Jets this offseason, Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones launched into an attack on Green Bay’s fans.

Waukegan makes pitch for Bears stadium - Chicago Sun-Times - As the team mulls a new stadium, Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor pitched the team on the north suburb’s “opportunities, advantages and history with the Bears organization.”

Chicago Bears minicamp recap: Defense causes trouble for Justin Fields and the offense - The Chicago Bears started their first day of mandatory minicamp at Halas Hall on Tuesday. The defense brought the energy and won the day against the offense.

Justin Jones calls out Green Bay Packer fans on Day 1 of Chicago Bears minicamp - In this episode of the CHGO Bears Podcast, Bears tight end Cole Kmet joins the show. Also, the guys heard from Justin Jones after the Bears first mandatory minicamp practice.

Bears minicamp observations: Defense wins day vs. Justin Fields – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields and Dante Pettis authored the play of the day, but the Bears’ defense got the win when it mattered most.

What Chase Claypool is losing by missing time in Bears’ offseason – NBC Sports Chicago - Chase Claypool’s “minor injuries” are costing him time with Justin Fields that he can’t get back.

Bears QB Justin Fields not on PFF’s top 25 under 25 – NBC Sports Chicago - On this episode of Football Night in Chicago, PPF's Trevor Sikkema explains why Bears QB Justin Fields was not on their top 25 players under 25 list

Chase Claypool missing time with Bears offense – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears coach Matt Eberflus talks about WR Chase Claypool missing early reps in the offseason

Lucas Patrick odd man out on Bears’ OL – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears signed Lucas Patrick intending to start him at center, but coach Matt Eberflus says Cody Whitehair is their starter and Patrick is competing for a...

Here’s where things stand with the Bears and their search for a stadium location – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears have reached a stalemate with Arlington Heights surrounding property and tax values. Where do the Bears go from here?

Wood: A Tight Look at the 2023 Tight Ends, Part II - Depth, Downs & Dimensions - Da Bears Blog - In Part I, we saw that both Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan are used more against zone than man coverage, and today we’re going to look at their involvement in the passing game through a number of other lenses.

Pressed out as starter, Lucas Patrick aims to lead for Bears - 670 - Bears veteran offensive lineman Lucas Patrick is no longer the team’s starting center, but he has taken that development in stride and expressed his desire to be the best teammate he can be.

Bears’ Justin Jones calls Packers fans ‘s****y - 670 - The Bears and Packers will renew their rivalry in their regular-season opener on Sept. 10 at Soldier Field, but Chicago veteran defensive lineman Justin Jones sounds like he’s ready to play now.

Report: Jets fear serious knee injury for Chuck Clark - ProFootballTalk - The Jets signed veteran safety Adrian Amos on Tuesday. Now, we know why.

Frank Clark's signing official as Broncos waive receiver Nick Williams to make room - ProFootballTalk - The Broncos announced the signing of veteran pass rusher Frank Clark on Tuesday. The three-time Pro Bowler agreed to terms Thursday, but the sides still had to dot the i’s and cross the t’s.

Wiltfong: Bears Justin Jones rips ‘obnoxious’ Packers fans - Windy City Gridiron - This article contains some PG-13 language, so if that type of thing isn't your type of thing, then might I suggest today’s Bears practice recap (click here)?

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears Offense struggles on first day of minicamp - Windy City Gridiron - Minicamp kicked off on Tuesday and one side of the ball looked good, while another one didn’t look great

Wiltfong: Waukegan wants to be considered for the new Bears stadium - Windy City Gridiron - The City of Waukegan throws its hat in the ring for the new Bears stadium and entertainment district.

Duerrwaechter: How did you do on your Chicago Bears offseason predictions? (Part 2) - Windy City Gridiron - Erik Christopher Duerrwaechter (ECD) was busy all offseason making predictions on how the Bears' free agency and draft would go, so he wanted to check back on his hits and misses. Here’s part 2, where he checked back on his draft predictions.

