Recapping day 2 of the Chicago Bears minicamp

Yes, we are talking ‘bout practice...

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
Chicago Bears Offseason Workout Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

We usually preface our Chicago Bears OTA and minicamp reports by reminding readers that there are no pads on, that there are players sidelined, that the team is still working on acclimating new faces, and that they’re still trying to get their timing down. You know, because it’s practice. Earlier today, Greg Gabriel dedicated an entire article to just this when he wrote about how the beat writers (who are just doing their jobs) fire off play-by-play and their general thoughts on what they see at Halas Hall.

We (the fans) eat it up because we love football, but there’s not always Xs&Os context behind a Tweet. We don’t know if a player is working on a new technique, or if some other circumstance led to that long touchdown run, an interception, or sack allowed.

The Bears are scheduled to wrap up their minicamp tomorrow, and then they’ll be away for over a month before returning for training camp in late July.

So with that in mind, here are some Tweets and observations from the beat reporters that were at the practice field today, and if you scroll down a bit, you can check out the press conferences from today. FYI, the player pressers were full of some good sound bytes.

Head coach Matt Eberflus talks with the media after Wednesday’s practice.

Defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker, tight end Robert Tonyan, and left guard Teven Jenkins address the media on Wednesday at Halas Hall.

