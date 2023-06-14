Recapping day 2 of the Chicago Bears minicamp

We usually preface our Chicago Bears OTA and minicamp reports by reminding readers that there are no pads on, that there are players sidelined, that the team is still working on acclimating new faces, and that they’re still trying to get their timing down. You know, because it’s practice. Earlier today, Greg Gabriel dedicated an entire article to just this when he wrote about how the beat writers (who are just doing their jobs) fire off play-by-play and their general thoughts on what they see at Halas Hall.

We (the fans) eat it up because we love football, but there’s not always Xs&Os context behind a Tweet. We don’t know if a player is working on a new technique, or if some other circumstance led to that long touchdown run, an interception, or sack allowed.

The Bears are scheduled to wrap up their minicamp tomorrow, and then they’ll be away for over a month before returning for training camp in late July.

So with that in mind, here are some Tweets and observations from the beat reporters that were at the practice field today, and if you scroll down a bit, you can check out the press conferences from today. FYI, the player pressers were full of some good sound bytes.

Nice to see the Fields/Moore connection again today. Fields hit Moore down the left sideline for a big gain. Was in double coverage with Jaylon Johnson and Elijah Hicks there. But ball was on the money. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) June 14, 2023

The #Bears' second minicamp practice is over. Most interesting thing I saw was a Jaquan Brisker pick-6 of Justin Fields. Second-most: the plover (I think it's a plover) protecting its eggs, which are at the base of the netting behind the field goal post. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) June 14, 2023

Velus Jones Jr. and rookie WR Tyler Scott were among those working punt returns today. #Bears. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) June 14, 2023

Highlight of today’s #Bears practice was DJ Moore plucking a long Justin Fields pass out of the air between two defenders. Moore has been most impressive player I’ve seen this offseason; so incredibly smooth and makes everything look easy. — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) June 14, 2023

Minicamp practice No. 2 is over. Couple notes.

-Same attendance as Tues

-Noah Sewell continues to get good amount of Jack Sanborn's reps in base w/ 1s

-DJ Moore caught a deep ball while flanked by Jaylon Johnson and Elijah Hicks. Play of the day.

-Jaquan Brisker INT in 11/11 — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) June 14, 2023

Two-minute drill today was successful. Fields led them down the field to setup a FG attempt.



Had a few completions. Did miss Kmet on an overthrow that would have been a big gain. Moore drew a DPI in end zone. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) June 14, 2023

Fields had a nice strike to Kmet on a deep crosser to move the sticks on third down in the 2MD, but then overthrew Kmet a few plays later on what would have been a big gain.



Velus Jones had some nice moments again as did Kyler Gordon. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) June 14, 2023

#Bears TE Robert Tonyan made about a 20 yard catch towards the sideline in traffic in 7 on 7. We’ll talk to the ex-packer later today. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) June 14, 2023

Love’s two minute drill ends with a ball right to Jaire Alexander. Not sure what he saw on the play but that’s about the easiest pick Jaire will ever get. — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) June 14, 2023

How’d that Packer Tweet get in there?

Head coach Matt Eberflus talks with the media after Wednesday’s practice.

Defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker, tight end Robert Tonyan, and left guard Teven Jenkins address the media on Wednesday at Halas Hall.