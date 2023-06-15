The Bear’s Den, June 15, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Bears’ Teven Jenkins in a comfort zone at left guard - Chicago Sun-Times - The 2021 second-round draft pick is making yet another transition after starting 11 games at right guard last season. But he’s happy to be in one spot. “It lets me actually get good at my craft,” he said.

DeMarcus Walker embracing leadership role with Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - The veteran defensive end is part of a group of newcomers who have infused the Bears with new energy after a 3-14 season. ‘Smart. Electric ... it’s just a different feel out there right now,” veteran safety Eddie Jackson said.

Analyzing the Bears’ backfield: which RB will play the most? - Chicago Sun-Times - With David Montgomery gone, the Bears will enter training camp with a three-headed monster in the backfield: D’Onta Foreman, returning player Khalil Herbert and rookie Roschon Johnson.

Bears GM Ryan Poles must fill out roster — starting at defensive end - Chicago Sun-Times - This can’t be another burn year. It has to be a step forward. If everything goes right for the Bears, they have a shot at the playoffs. Poles can’t bypass that opportunity in the name of incremental rebuilding.

Somebody tell Justin Jones that the Bears finished 3-14 last season - Chicago Sun-Times - The defensive tackle, who has played one season in Chicago, somehow thought it was a good idea to criticize Packers fans.

Bears minicamp observations: Justin Fields bounces back from pick-six – NBC Sports Chicago - After opening the day with a pick-six, Justin Fields started cooking at Bears minicamp.

How Gervon Dexter is already showing Bears he will ‘be force’ in NFL – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears saw something special in Gervon Dexter. It’s already showing up on the back fields at Halas Hall.

Schrock: Bears’ optimism stems from removal of culture rot – NBC Sports Chicago - The 2022 Bears weren’t built to win or stay together. That led to a locker room about me instead of we. Things will be different in 2023.

DeMarcus Walker looks to bring fire, motivational challenge to Bears – NBC Sports Chicago - DeMarcus Walker shares how he wants to help the team, not just on the field, but as a leader.

Justin Jones compares Gervon Dexter to Linval Joseph – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears’ Justin Jones talks about rookie DT Gervon Dexter’s rare combination of size and speed

Wood: Projecting Cole Kmet’s Contract Extension - Da Bears Blog - Since he has finished three years in the NFL, Kmet is eligible for an early contract extension that could lock him in to Chicago through his prime. Ryan Poles stated earlier this offseason that he would be looking to sign a few key young players to extensions before the season starts, and Kmet seems like the most obvious candidate there.

After a 3-14 season, Bears building ‘new identity’ for 2023 - 670 - After going an NFL-worst 3-14 in 2022, the Bears are confident in the culture they’re building as they look to showcase improvement this season.

Brad Biggs: There’s no doubt Bears have improved - 670 - It would be hard for the Bears to be worse than they were in 2022, when they went 3-14, but they’ve nonetheless taken a noticeable step forward with their roster fortification this offseason

Hoge: Fields has been inconsistent at Bears minicamp - 670 - Bears quarterback Justin Fields didn’t have the smoothest of performances across practice Tuesday and Wednesday, as Adam Hoge of CHGO told the Parkins & Spiegel Show.

Wiltfong: Recapping day 2 of the Chicago Bears minicamp - Windy City Gridiron - Yes, we are talking ‘bout practice...

Gabriel: Social Media has made the NFL’s offseason program an unnecessary drama - Windy City Gridiron - Social Media has provided so much more access to the team we all love, but that’s not always a good thing.

Zimmerman's 10 Chicago Bears with the most to prove in 2023: Edge Trevis Gipson - Windy City Gridiron - Trevis Gipson’s time is now if he is going to elevate his game for the Bears.

