Earlier this week, we broached the topic; Which Bears player on his rookie deal will make the biggest improvement? Because that was going to be this week's discussion on Taylor Doll's Making Monsters podcast.

Taylor grabbed former NFL player Clay Harbor, who now works for The 33rd Team, to talk Chicago Bears this week. During his nine-year career, Harbor played for the Eagles, Jaguars, Lions, and Patriots, but he grew up in Dwight, Illinois, about an hour southwest of Chicago. She’s had Clay on her show before, but this time they rank their rookie contract players that they believe will improve the most this season.

Here's how they ranked it.

Clay’s Top 3

Darnell Mooney Khalil Herbert Trevis Gipson

Taylor’s Top 3

Justin Fields Braxton Jones Kyler Gordon

Taylor also runs through some of the picks mentioned earlier this week in our comment section and on Twitter to get Clay’s take on those players.

Check out Taylor’s latest show right here;

