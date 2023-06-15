Bears sign Gervon Dexter Sr. and Tyrique Stevenson

On Thursday the Chicago Bears wrapped up their offseason program as minicamp came to a close, but before the team left Halas Hall they finalized their last two rookie contracts. The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs was the first to report that both defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson signed their deals.

Dexter, the 53rd overall selection, has been impressing his teammates and coaches and seems primed to be a big part of Chicago’s d-line rotation.

Stevenson; who was taken just three picks after Dexter, has been running with the starters at corner opposite Jaylon Johnson with Kyler Gordon settled into the nickelback role.

The Bears are just a handful of teams with their entire draft class locked up.

Chicago will now have about 40 days away before coming back to Halas Hall for training camp. Head coach Matt Eberflus said today that an announcement on specific dates and times will be announced soon.