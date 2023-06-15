Two Bears make Pete Prisco’s top 100

The Chicago Bears had the worst record in the league last year and were a roster that was bereft of talent.

But after a busy offseason adding players, the team better hope that they have more talent.

That said, Pete Prisco put out his top 100 players today but had only two Bears players on the list.

Both were in the bottom 50 and only one was on the team last year.

Of course, the one you expect was quarterback Justin Fields. He came in at 78.

Prisco writes:

He showed off some amazing talent in a bad offense last season. His ability to run was special — rushing for 1,143 yards — but now with more help around him his passing ability should show big-time growth.

Fields was the lowest-ranked QB on the 100 and the last one listed before honorable mentions. There were eight QBs ranked higher (in order; Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence, Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson).

The second Bear, who wasn’t on the team a year ago, was not DJ Moore, as you might have thought, it was actually Tremaine Edmunds. He came in at 93.

Prisco says

He had his best season in 2022 and the timing was good since he was a free agent this March. The Bears locked him up on a big deal and now he will anchor their defense.

Moore is probably the most notable absentee from Prisco’s list that’s on the Bears. By my count, Prisco lists 24 other receivers including his long list of honorable mentions at the end.

Receivers he lists on his honorable mentions are Christian Watson, Keenan Allen, Mike Evans, Calvin Ridley (who was suspended last season) and Mike Williams.

On the list, in order are Justin Jefferson (No. 7), Tyreek Hill (12), Ja’Marr Chase (16), Davante Adams (17), Stefon Diggs (20), Cooper Kupp (26), A.J. Brown (47), CeeDee Lamb (48), DK Metcalf (55), Deebo Samuel (57), Jaylen Waddle (62), Garret Wilson (63), Terry McLaurin (68), DeVonta Smith (69, nice), Chris Olave (72), Tee Higgins (79), Amon-Ra St. Brown (83), Christian Kirk (87) and Chris Godwin (90).

I’m not sure how Moore’s production to this point in his career puts him lower than the latter part of this list.

Personally, I would put him on par with Evans, Higgins, St. Brown, Olave and Smith, at least. But I’m one guy.

What do you think about the list and which Bears players made on it? Were they ranked too high or too low?