Chicago Bears announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule

The Chicago Bears have announced that this year’s training camp will be from July 26 through August 14, and there are currently nine days open to the general public. Tickets will be available for those dates on July 6 at 10:00 a.m. (CT) though Ticketmaster. Camp will be at Halas Hall, tickets are free, and there is a limit of four tickets per event date.

As we have in years past, Windy City Gridiron will be there on as many dates as possible to provide coverage and hang out and talk Bears. If you guys get tickets, be sure to let us know the days you’ll be down there so we can say hi!

Also, if you try for tickets but get shut out by Ticketmaster, we have facilitated a transfer from fans who can’t make it, so stay tuned on WCG and our Twitter.

If you haven’t attended a Hallas Hall training camp yet, you should definitely go. It’s a family-friendly atmosphere, and besides the day I was erroneously accosted by Bears security, it’s a great time.

Check out the full schedule in this Tweet and head to the team’s site for more information.