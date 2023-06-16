Bears begin phase 2 of the Arlington Park demolition

The Chicago Bears announced that the second phase of the Arlington Park demolition was to get started today, but the press release noted that ”The demolition does not mean the property will be developed.”

So while the Arlington Heights property is still very much in play for the franchise’s new stadium district, the Bears are still weighing their options. Team president Kevin Warren has met with representatives from Naperville, the city of Waukegan has expressed interest in making an official pitch, as has Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. The longer it takes for a resolution, the more likely other cities and villages will want to throw their hat in the ring.

Crain’s Chicago Business has more info on why Arlington Heights is no longer the Bears' singular focus for their new stadium district plan.

But the plan for the $5 billion campus has been thrown into limbo as the team has struggled to secure a state subsidy to help fund the project. And the team is currently feuding both with local school districts and Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi about proposed property taxes on the land.