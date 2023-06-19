The Bear’s Den, June 19, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears’ 53-man roster projection after offseason program – NBC Sports Chicago - With the Bears’ offseason program in the books, Bears insider Josh Schrock offers his latest 53-man roster projection with a few surprises.

Justin Fields shows promise, but questions remain – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields is on the right track but the Bears know the finish line isn’t even in sight yet.

Where Gervon Dexter, Bears rookies stand after minicamp – NBC Sports Chicago - Gervon Dexter is growing, Tyrique Stevenson is impressing, and Roschon Johnson is ready “to take off.” We learned a lot about the Bears’ rookies during the...

How Justin Fields’ footwork sets up Bears offense for success – NBC Sports Chicago -The Bears have worked on Justin Fields’ mechanics ever since Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy took over.

Why Eddie Jackson is especially grateful to be at Bears practices – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears safety made his return to OTAs and veteran minicamp earlier in the NFL summer program.

Bears will report for training camp on July 25 - 670 - The Bears will report to Halas Hall for training camp on July 25 and then hold their first practice on July 26. The Bears will hold nine practices that are open to the general public through a free ticketing system.

Jaylon Johnson? Cole Kmet? Darnell Mooney? Which Bear to extend first? - Chicago Sun-Times - All three are entering the final season under their rookie contracts signed in 2020.

Recapping Minicamp: Top Takeaways from Justin Fields and the New-Look Chicago Bears - CHGO - Join hosts Will DeWitt and Nicholas Moreano on this exciting episode as they provide a comprehensive recap of the Bears’ minicamp. With the 2023 offseason activities coming to a close, they share their top takeaways from minicamp, discussing standout performances from Justin Fields and the new-look Chicago Bears. Tune in as they analyze the key

KNOW THINE ENEMY

In this year’s NFC North, ‘there is no favorite’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears have hope — not just because of Aaron Rodgers forcing his way to the Jets via trade but because of what they hope will be an emergent season from quarterback Justin Fields.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Does the gambling policy apply to players not under contract? - ProFootballTalk - Does the NFL’s gambling policy apply only to players currently under contract with teams, or does it also apply to free agents?

Russell Wilson shows off leaner physique - ProFootballTalk - As Russ prepares to try to cook again, it looks as if he hasn’t been eating very much.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Gabriel: Any truth to the Chase Claypool narrative? - Windy City Gridiron - Is the Bears’ organization down on Chase Claypool? Greg Gabriel has a different take on the situation.

Infante's 2024 NFL Draft: Top FCS prospects to remember - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst shares some of his top FCS prospects for the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Wiltfong: Bears begin phase 2 of the Arlington Park demolition - Windy City Gridiron - The destruction of the Arlington Park property continues, but that does not mean it’s set to be the new home of the Bears.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule - Windy City Gridiron

- Let’s all get tickets to go to Halas Hall!

THE RULES

