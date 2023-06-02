Which position group do the Bears need to make one final offseason splash for?

The Chicago Bears roster will still be tweaked before they report for training camp next month, so we wanted to fire off a quick mini-roundtable here at WCG to share some offseason thoughts. The first three parts went up yesterday, and here's our latest topic...

Which position group(s) take priority when looking to make one final "splash" for the 2023 offseason?

ECD - This has to be at defensive end. Where DeMarcus Walker presents a solid upgrade over Al-Quadin Muhammad as a 7-tech "anchor" (left) end with the versatility to play 3-tech defensive tackle, and Rasheem Green is a similar kind of player in that regard, there are currently no apparent starters at the "freak" or "speed" defensive (right) end. I'm just not overly convinced Trevis Gipson is guaranteed to have a featured role after recent statements from Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus suggested their starter isn't on the roster yet. It also sounds like something will be happening soon. We just don't know who that player is or when that move will be finalized.

Aaron Leming - Edge rusher, without a doubt. Yes, they went out and added a pair of free agents in DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green but let's be honest here... they could use a true speed rusher that gets to the quarterback consistently. The good news for the Bears is that they have the most cap space in the league and plenty of quality options to choose from. Barring a surprise trade, I'd guess that we see them acquire some sort of upgrade, whether it be in free agency or through a lower-level trade. Either way, that's a spot that absolutely needs to be addressed before training camp.

Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. - I'm sticking with the obvious and going with defensive end. Both Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus have alluded that they're keeping their options open for a pass rusher off the edge, and I expect them to do something before training camp. I also see safety depth as a need, which is why I'm surprised DeAndre Houston-Carson is still unsigned.

Do you guys agree that DE is still the top need? Any other positions you hoping for some depth to be added at?