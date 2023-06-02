What realistic transaction do you want to see the Bears make?

Yesterday was June 1, which was a significant date for the league's salary cap, and if you want to dive deeper into the specifics of that, click here for the explanation from Over The Cap, but here's a snippet from them. "Starting on June 2 any player who is released will have any future prorations land in the following season (the guarantees would still accelerate) rather than the current season."

It's an accounting thing for the teams, and while there usually isn't a massive transaction list from clubs, there could be a mini-wave of movement around the league.

We're well into OTA season, mini-camps are fast approaching, and training camp will be here before you know it, so there will be some player movement. With that in mind, we fired off a quick roundtable the last couple of days to get some Chicago Bears discussion going, and here's our final topic.

Who is a realistic trade or cut target that you think the Bears could have in mind?

ECD - The situation surrounding Danielle Hunter in Minnesota gets stranger by the day. You would think a player with his resume would be safe and not a candidate to be moved. Allegedly, he's been a player made available on the trade block for some time. Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has not been afraid to make trades with division rivals, striking multiple deals with the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers in his first two years on the job. Something could give way soon, and he would be an ideal fit at defensive end for the Bears. File this one away for later.

Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. - The guys I mentioned previously all feel realistic to me, so I'll stick with them. The Jets Bryce Huff as a trade target, and Tampa Bay's Shaquil Barrett as a cap casualty to bolster the edge market. But also, can we get DeAndre Houston-Carson back to Chicago to help with the safety depth?

Aaron Leming - Keep an eye on the name Bryce Huff. The New York Jets are stacked on the defensive line, and while they opted to place a second-round tender on him as a restricted free agent, if they can get a quality draft pick for him, I'd be willing to bet they'd make the move. Hall isn't overly well-rounded, but he had one of the best overall pass rushing win rates in the league last year, albeit, on limited snaps. Huff is someone who profiles as a pure pass rusher that needs plenty of refinement against the run. I see him as a younger, cheaper, and less proven version of someone like Yannick Ngakoue. If the Bears could land him for a Day 3 pick, I'd be all over it.

