The Bear’s Den, June 2, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears still shopping for pass rush help - Chicago Sun-Times - They should be: since 2010, only six teams recorded fewer sacks in a season than the 20 the Bears logged last year. Barely half — 10 ½ — came from defensive linemen.

Bears surprise Highland Park parade shooting victim Cooper Roberts with beach wheelchair - Chicago Sun-Times - Eight-year-old Cooper was left paralyzed from the waist down after the Highland Park July 4 parade shooting.

Jaylon Johnson: I’ll be at Bears practice next week - Chicago Sun-Times - He told ESPN Radio’s “Keyshawn, J-Will and Max” on Thursday morning that he “for sure” plans on attending voluntary OTAs starting next week after spending time with his daughter in his hometown of Fresno, California.

Bears need RBs to maintain run-heavy offense, so QB Justin Fields can focus elsewhere - Chicago Sun-Times - They don’t want Fields rushing for 1,000 yards again, but someone else needs to.

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson plans to return to OTAs - In this episode, the guys continue to discuss what happened at Bears OTAs on Wednesday, which includes topics on Cody Whitehair, Jaylon Johnson and much more.

Bears’ Gervon Dexter improving, but rebuild process will take time - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears see a bright future for Gervon Dexter. They also know they have to be patient as they rebuild him from the ground up.

New Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds making impact at OTAs already - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles signed Tremaine Edmunds to the biggest Bears free agent deal this offseason.

Khalil Herbert wants to be starter in Bears RB competition - NBC Sports Chicago - Khalil Herbert wasn’t surprised when the Bears drafted Roschon Johnson and signed D’Onta Foreman. Now he’s ready to fight for his job.

Jaylon Johnson plans to be at Bears OTAs next week after early absence - NBC Sports Chicago - Jaylon Johnson has missed the first two weeks of OTAs, but the Bears’ top cornerback won’t be gone for long.

Dannehy: Winners and Losers of Off-Season, Bears Edition - Da Bears Blog - As Chicago’s roster takes shape after what was thought to be a monumental offseason, it’s becoming clear who may or may not be key parts of the team going forward, despite what was previously believed. Here are three winners and three losers of the 2023 offseason.

Kyler Gordon more confident, comfortable entering 2nd season - 670 - After struggling as a rookie in 2022, Chicago Bears nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon is calmer and more comfortable as he enters his second season.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Lions re-educate players on league's gambling policy - ProFootballTalk - The NFL recently suspended four Lions players for violating its gambling policy and, according to a report, the Lions have a fifth player under investigation

POLISH SAUSAGE

John Lynch: Trey Lance has had a really, really quality offseason - ProFootballTalk - 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch have both been consistent this offseason that Brock Purdy is likely going to be the team’s starting quarterback to begin the 2023 season.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Who would you like to see the Bears trade for? - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have openly discussed they’re looking to add a player, so who do you want to see them target via trade?

If you were the Bears GM, would you sign DeAndre Hopkins? - Windy City Gridiron - D-Hop is the biggest name free agent available, so would you sign him?

Bears fans, is there a cap casualty you’re hoping for? - Windy City Gridiron - There may be some moves coming around the NFL now that the June 1st deadline is here.

THE RULES

