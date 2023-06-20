The Bear’s Den, June 20, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Bears offseason takeaways: Justin Fields’ growth, surprise standouts – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields has command of the team, the offensive line is whole, and several surprise standouts popped during the Bears’ offseason program.

Chase Claypool, and the Problem of Soulless Aggregation - Da Bears Blog - Here’s what I know about Chase Claypool. I know he was an incredibly productive receiver over the first two years of his career, averaging 60-860-5. I know Ryan Poles loved his unique set of skills enough to deliver the Steelers a second-round draft pick in the middle of the 2022 campaign. And I know that Claypool was relatively unproductive in the months that followed, unsurprising since he joined the worst team in the league and his quarterback fought through injuries over the final month.

Stevenson quickly proving his place in a starting role - 670 - Bears coach Matt Eberflus has often noted that he won’t be shy about using young players in key roles, and that’s certainly the case with rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

David Bakhtiari: Don’t want to jinx or oversell it, but knee feels very strong - ProFootballTalk - “I feel really good,” Bakhtiari said, via Pete Dougherty of PackersNews.com. “Obviously I don’t want to jinx it or oversell anything. But I think it will show up in how much I play. . . . I was just giving it everything I could to make it work for last year. It wasn’t ideal, but sometimes you’re not dealt the best hand. Now I’d say from a (knee) strength standpoint I feel very strong.”

Lionel Messi reportedly will make more per year from Miami’s MLS team than any NFL player - ProFootballTalk - Alex Silverman of Sports Business Journal reports that Inter Miami of Major League Soccer will give Lionel Messi a compensation package worth $50-60 million per year. The amount includes signing bonus, salary, and equity in the franchise.

NFL still assessing options for Hard Knocks, other shows - ProFootballTalk - Per multiple sources, the NFL has expanded its search for preseason Hard Knocks teams beyond the four that, by league rule, technically could be forced to do it — the Jets, Bears, Saints, and Commanders. The first three have made clear that they have no interest in doing it. The Commanders, we’re told, would do it if selected.

Infante: Could Bears find their new center in 2024 NFL Draft? - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst breaks down some top center prospects the Bears should take early notice of.

Zimmerman: 10 Chicago Bears with the most to prove in 2023 - WR Darnell Mooney - Windy City Gridiron - The popular Chicago Bears wide receiver is in a contract year in a suddenly crowded wide receiver room

