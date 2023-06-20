Report: Bears unlikely to be on HBO’s Hard Knocks

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the Chicago Bears are no longer being considered for the 2023 version of Hard Knocks, the Emmy award winning reality sports documentary television series from HBO.

“I’m told (the NFL has) moved on to other teams that aren’t in that short list of four that can be forced to do it,” Florio said via an interview earlier today on 670 The Score’s The Mully and Haugh show.

If the Bears are out of the running, the New York Jets, Washington Commanders, and New Orleans Saints are the three reaming teams that the NFL can force to appear on the show.

On June 19, Florio reported that the NFL is also exploring other franchises.

Per multiple sources, the NFL has expanded its search for preseason Hard Knocks teams beyond the four that, by league rule, technically could be forced to do it — the Jets, Bears, Saints, and Commanders. The first three have made clear that they have no interest in doing it. The Commanders, we’re told, would do it if selected.

Last year’s announcement was made in March, with the Detroit Lions volunteering to do it, and the Lions have made it known that while they enjoyed the experience in 2022, they do not want to do it again.

With the Bears no longer in the running which team do you think will be featured this year?