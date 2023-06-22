On Taylor Doll’s latest Making Monsters podcast, she’s joined by former Bear Corey Wootton to discuss which first-year Chicago Bears they are most excited about this season. General manager Ryan Poles added starters on both sides of the ball in free agency, and his 2023 draft class has several picks that should be rookie contributors, so there are plenty of options to choose from.

Corey, who currently works for Fox 32 Chicago and CHGO as a Bears analyst, also talks about his journey to the NFL, that final sack on Brett Favre, and his defensive expectations for the season.

Check out the latest Making Monsters right here;

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and many more, so be sure you subscribe wherever you get your audio!

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for all the WCG content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!

Justin Fields Chicago Bears 2022 Alternate Helmet Bobblehead $70 LIMITED EDITION!!! It’s time to paint the town orange! Bear Down and add some color to your collection with this Justin Fields Chicago Bears Alternate Helmet Bobblehead. Use the promo code GRIDIRON15 to get a 15% discount on all items! $70 at FOCO