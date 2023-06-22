The Bear’s Den, June 22, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

How to fix Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool - Bears Wire - Chase Claypool is entering a make-or-break year with the Bears. Here’s how to get the most out of Claypool in 2023.

Chicago Bears 53-man roster projection: How many wide receivers make the team? - CHGO - Last year, the Chicago Bears essentially held up a “Help Wanted” sign outside of Halas Hall when trying to fill out the roster. Many of the players, at nearly every position group, were playing a step higher on the depth chart than what their individual skill set warranted. That’s not the case now. One offseason

Bears’ 2023 depth chart projection after offseason program – NBC Sports Chicago - What does the Bears’ depth chart look like after OTAs and minicamp? Insider Josh Schrock breaks down the state of the roster.

Bears’ Teven Jenkins is embracing his future at guard - 670 - Teven Jenkins thought of himself as a tackle playing guard for the Bears in 2022, but he has since embraced his positional switch as he enters his third NFL season.

Lions unveil new blue helmet - ProFootballTalk - The Lions have an alternate helmet. It’s very retro, but it’s not a throwback.

Zac Taylor: Orlando Brown Jr. feels like he's been here a lot longer than he has - ProFootballTalk - After spending the last two seasons with the Chiefs, Brown is now under contract with one of their biggest competitors in the conference through 2026. But while Brown is new on the club, head coach Zac Taylor said toward the end of the offseason program that it doesn’t seem that way.

Gabriel: The Bears’ secondary will be the most competitive defensive position in camp - Windy City Gridiron - Much like the running back group will be very competitive once training camp opens in five weeks, so will the secondary, especially at the corner position.

Chicago Bears: DJ Moore - Justin Fields chemistry is real & spectacular - Windy City Gridiron - Nicholas Moreano joins the Bears Banter podcast to wrap up OTAs and minicamp

Infante's 2023 Bears rookie outlook: Scouting reports, projections and more - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst shares his analysis of each Bears rookie heading into the 2023 season.

Wiltfong: Which part of the Chicago Bears are you most confident/concerned with? - Windy City Gridiron - What aspect of the Bears are you feeling the best about and which gives you some concerns?

Zimmerman's 10 Chicago Bears with the most to prove in 2023: Cody Whitehair - Windy City Gridiron - Whitehair heads back to the center position as he looks to re-establish himself as part of the new look Bears offensive line

