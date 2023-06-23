The Bear’s Den, June 22, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Tremaine Edmunds provides inside look on Justin Fields’ offseason – NBC Sports Chicago - Tremaine Edmunds praised Justin Fields and reminisced on playing against him last season with the Bills

OL, DE still Bears’ biggest needs – NBC Sports Chicago - Josh Schrock and Ken Davis join Jason Goff on Football Night in Chicago to discuss all things Bears. Ken and Josh talk about the the biggest positions of need...

Josh Schrock: Zion Williamson should have played football – NBC Sports Chicago - Josh Schrock and Ken Davis join Jason Goff on Football Night in Chicago. In honor of the NBA Draft, they list NBA players who should have played in the NFL and...

Most important Bears players for 2023 – NBC Sports Chicago - Josh Schrock and Ken Davis join Jason Goff on Football Night in Chicago to list the players they believe will have the most impact on the Bears’ 2023 season

Louis Riddick lists what needs to happen for Bears to win NFC North – NBC Sports Chicago - ESPN broke down the NFC North, taking their picks at quarterback and what needs to happen for the Bears to win the division

Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds Praises Justin Fields and The Team’s Rebuild - On Tap Sports Net - Recently acquired linebacker, Tremaine Edmunds, had nothing but praise for the Chicago Bears rebuilding and how Justin Fields is a leader in the locker room.

Dannehy: Pressure Is On Luke Getsy - Da Bears Blog - It would be unreasonable to expect the Bears to suddenly have a top ten offense or, probably, even an above-average passing game. But they should at least be competent. With the pass catchers the Bears have, the offensive coordinator should be able to scheme up opportunities for the quarterback to move the ball through the air.

Chicago Bears Mailbag — Justin Fields front & center heading into training camp - In this episode of the CHGO Bears Podcast, the guys answer questions submitted by Bears fans. From Justin Fields to surprise starters, hear our entire Thursday discussion

Tyler Scott, Velus Jones headline Bears’ surprise offseason standouts – NBC Sports Chicago - Tyler Scott’s speed, Velus Jones’ juice, and Noah Sewell’s opportunity highlight the unexpected from the Bears’ offseason program.

Rivalry Night: How do the Chicago Bears stack up vs the Detroit Lions? - In this episode of the CHGO Bears After Dark Podcast, the guys get an inside look at the Detroit Lions from Locked on Lions Podcast host Matt Dery. Also, former Bears O-lineman Steve Edwards joins the show.

Deion Sanders undergoing emergency surgery for a blood clot - ProFootballTalk - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders faces another serious medical issue.

Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta personally delivered message to players on gambling - ProFootballTalk - As the saying I learned from our friend Big Cat goes, “Dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things.” The flip side is true as well; the non-dysfunctional teams do non-dysfunctional things.

Bear Bones: Chicago Bears Pro Bowl hopefuls, step-up candidates, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Join us LIVE at FIVE for some interactive Bears discussion!

Schmitz: Chicago Bears Wide Receiver Battle - Will Darnell Mooney or Chase Claypool have the better 2023 season? - Windy City Gridiron - Robert S. takes a look into the film behind which Bears’ WR is most likely to receive an extension after the 2023 season.

Which Bears are you most excited about this season? - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor Doll is joined by former Bear Corey Wootton on her latest podcast.

