Share All sharing options for: 10 Bears with the most to prove in 2023

Bill Zimmerman ranked the ten Chicago Bears with the most to prove in the 2023 season, and you can catch up on his list in this story stream.

The Bears are coming off a three-win campaign last season, so there are plenty of players that should have a chip on their shoulders. Bill’s list contains some players that faltered a year ago, some that are trying to live up to their potential, and others who are playing for their NFL livelihood in the final year of their contract.

Here’s the list and be sure to check out all his articles below.

10) Kindle Vildor, cornerback

9) Braxton Jones, left tackle

8) Velus Jones Jr., wide receiver

7) Trevis Gipson, defensive end

6) Darnell Mooney, wide receiver

5) Cody Whitehair, center

4) Coming soon!

3) Coming soon!

2) Coming soon!

1) Coming soon!