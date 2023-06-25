Confidence in the Chicago Bears' rush offense is high

Earlier this week we asked you guys to vote about the aspect of the 2023 Chicago Bears you were most confident with and which you were most concerned with. We shared the results for the concerned side of the coin earlier today, which can be found here, but there is no surprise on what we're most confident in.

Chicago had the league's best rushing attack last season, and it should also be one of the best this year. David Montgomery is gone, but the running back room shouldn't miss a beat. They'll probably start the season with a backfield by committee, but that just means they'll be able to keep attacking defenses with fresh legs. They signed D'Onta Foreman, who is coming off a career-best 914 yards, rookie Roschon Johnson is a three-down threat with a lot of potential, and the returning Khalil Herbert was one of the most explosive backs in 2022 by averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

And then there's the man that was the most explosive runner in the NFL, Justin Fields. The Bears will likely scale back some of his designed runs, but Fields' most electrifying runs came on scrambles.

He's still going to get his.

He may not approach 1,000 yards on the ground, but he's a threat to take it to the house whenever he has the ball in his hands.

Chicago's offensive line struggled a season ago, but they were solid in the running game, and that unit has been upgraded for the 2023 season. Braxton Jones, in year two, will be better. Teven Jenkins, in his second year as a guard, has the feel of a breakout star. Cody Whitehair will stabilize the center position, newcomer Nate Davis is a veteran right guard, and rookie Darnell Wright has Pro Bowl potential.

The Bears' roster is still a work in progress, but I have no concerns about their ability to run the ball.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.