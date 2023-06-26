The Bear’s Den, June 26, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

CHGO Bears Podcast: Assessing the impact of Justin Fields & the 10 most important Chicago Bears - CHGO - Join the guys as they rank the top 10 most important Chicago Bears players of 2023, including Justin Fields. Engaging analysis and lively discussions await!

Chicago Pride parade feature floats from Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, White Sox – NBC Sports Chicago - Four major Chicago sports teams came out to support the city’s pride parade on Sunday.

Which player has impacted Justin Fields the most? – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields explains who has the biggest impact on his career and why.

Big Ten players to watch for Bears fans – NBC Sports Chicago - James Neveau joins Mark Carman on Football Night in Chicago to discuss college football. James names some Big Ten players to keep an eye on for next year’s NFL...

Announcing DBB’s New Editor-in-Chief, Robert K. Schmitz - Da Bears Blog - Maybe it was writing the 50th haiku of this calendar year. Maybe it was waking one morning, realizing I had nothing for the site, and just embedding some random tweet. Whatever the case, it has become clear to me that this site I love so much is in desperate need of a new vision and a modern approach. Enter Robert K. Schmitz, who will become our second editor-in-chief on July 10th.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Does Stefon Diggs’s discontent trace to Josh Allen? - ProFootballTalk - Via CincyJungle.com, Griffin believes it’s a “personal thing” between Diggs and Allen. Griffin believes it all comes from the 27-10 playoff loss to the Bengals.

POLISH SAUSAGE

USFL playoff game shows value of sky judge approach - ProFootballTalk - Enter sky judge. Mike Pereira looked at the play and saw there was no face mask foul. (It appeared to be holding of the edge of the jersey, but it clearly was not a face mask foul.) The penalty was eliminated, and the touchdown was restored.

Ranking all 32 NFL starting QBs - Chicago Sun-Times - Where does Bears quarterback Justin Fields fit in?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Confidence in the Chicago Bears’ rush offense is high - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are coming off a three win season, but fan confidence in the running game is sky high.

Wiltfong: Concerns remain for the Chicago Bears pass defense - Windy City Gridiron - Lack of a pass rush is likely what swayed this week’s SB Nation Reacts voters.

THE RULES

