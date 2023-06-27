The Bear’s Den, June 27, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Chicago Bears Mailbag: Who will be the most productive defensive end for the Bears this season? - For this mailbag, Bears fans had plenty of questions about the defense, especially about the edge rusher position and how the team will look to add more talent to the group

Bears’ president Kevin Warren holding community meeting in Arlington Heights – NBC Sports Chicago - Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren will join a community meeting in Arlington Heights Monday as the future of the team’s planned new stadium continues to sit...

Bears Family Fest tickets on sale soon for Soldier Field practice – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears fans can watch the team practice, plus get autographs from current and former players.

Derek Carr: I want all my friends on the Raiders to have success - NBC Sports - After nine seasons with the Raiders, Derek Carr is now the quarterback of the Saints.

Jets are bracing for an involuntary Hard Knocks assignment - NBC Sports - The NFL apparently will not be listening to the preferences of the HC of the NYJ.

Gabriel: Linebacker will be the Bears’ most improved position group on defense - Windy City Gridiron - Our resident scout, Greg Gabriel, goes over the Bears’ linebacker group.

Zimmerman: 10 Chicago Bears with the most to prove in 2023 - Jaylon Johnson - Windy City Gridiron - As we continue our look at Chicago Bears with a lot on the line, we’ve reached number four on our list, Jaylon Johnson.

