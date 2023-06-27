Tickets available for Bears and Colts training camp practices

The Chicago Bears announced their schedule for training camp a couple of weeks ago, and with them traveling to Indianapolis to scrimmage the Colts, that meant not as many dates would be open to the public at Halas Hall as in years past. But with the Colts having a public training camp schedule as well, you can get free tickets to see the Bears practice for two days in Indy.

The Bears and Colts will hold open practices on Wednesday, August 16, and Thursday, August 17, at 5:00 p.m. CT at the Grand Sports Complex in Westfield, Indianapolis, and you can get your free ticket here. The process is similar to what the Bears do, but a quick scan of the Colts' FAQ section appears their social media policy isn't as strict as the Bears' at Halas Hall. Jeff Berckes is currently planning to be at their camp, so make sure you follow him on Twitter (@gridironborn) for updates.

The Bears will play the Colts in a preseason game on August 19, and tickets can be purchased here.