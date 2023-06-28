The Bear’s Den, June 27, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears’ Arlington Heights stadium road now looks much longer – NBC Sports Chicago - In a meeting in Arlington Heights, Bears president Kevin Warren discussed the stalemate between the two sides and offered a glimpse into the load road ahead to...

Alex Shapiro would be surprised if Bears land anywhere besides Arlington – NBC Sports Chicago - Alex Shapiro joins Josh Schrock on Football Night in Chicago t discuss Bears’ CEO Kevin Warren’s Q&A with the Arlington Heights community

San Hammond impressed by Bears’ rookie Gervon Dexter – NBC Sports Chicago - Sean Hammond joins Josh Schrock on Football Night in Chicago to talk about Bears rookie DT Gervon Dexter

Robert Tonyan will be big for Bears – NBC Sports Chicago - Sean Hammond joins Josh Schrock on Football Night in Chicago to talk about Bears TE Robert Tonyan opening up the offense

NFL.com projects Bears’ Darnell Wright to make NFL All-Rookie Team – NBC Sports Chicago - NFL.com sent out their projections for the 2023 NFL All-Rookie team

2023 Meijer Chicago Bears Family Fest Ticket Information Released - On Tap Sports Net - Tickets for the 2023 Chicago Bears Family Fest will go on sale Tuesday.

Bears believe Eddie Jackson can return at top form - 670 - Bears veteran safety Eddie Jackson recently returned to action on the field after suffering a Lisfranc injury last November, and the team is hopeful that he can return to his Pro Bowl form.

Bears, Colts announce join practice dates, times, how to get tickets - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears and Indianapolis Colts have announced practice dates and times for their joint practices on Wed., Aug. 16 and Thurs., Aug.17, in advance of the teams’ preseason game on Sat., Aug. 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Falcons Promote Kyle Smith To Assistant GM, Ryan Pace To Pro Personnel Director - The Falcons have made a pair of internal moves in their front office. Both Kyle Smith and Ryan Pace have received promotions.

POLISH SMOKED SAUSAGE

⚠️⚠️⚠️5PM: AQI now 258, highest it's been all day. This may be some of the worst air quality we've ever seen. Skilling just said to me he's never seen anything like it and he's been at wgn for 45 years. #WildfireSmoke #smoke pic.twitter.com/ykKCCZusXL — Bill Snyder (@billyweather) June 27, 2023

IN CASE THE SMOKE HID IT FROM YOUR SIGHT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Tickets available for Bears and Colts training camp practices - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears and Colts have announced joint practice dates and times, and you can get your free tickets here.

Infante's 2024 NFL mock draft: Latest 2-round early projections - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst has mock draft fever at the dead part of the NFL offseason.

Householder: Chicago Bears stadium update Warren talks Arlington Heights ‘stalemate’ - Windy City Gridiron - Kevin Warren spoke Monday at a community meeting and gave an update on the Arlington Heights negotiations (or lack there of).

THE RULES

