Chicago Bears with the most to prove in 2023

Making Monsters: Bears with the most to prove with Greg Braggs Jr.

Taylor Doll is joined by CHGO’s Greg Braggs Jr. on her latest show to discuss the Bears with the most to prove in 2023.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
Taylor Doll
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

On Taylor Doll’s latest Making Monsters podcast, she’s joined by the always passionate Greg Braggs Jr. of CHGO Sports to talk about the Chicago Bears players who have the most to prove for the 2023 season. They each select one player on offense and one on defense that they believe should be playing with a chip on their shoulder in 2023. They also run through a few honorable mentions for the team heading into training camp.

Check out her latest Making Monsters right here:

After listening to Taylor and Greg give their thoughts on this topic, be sure to check out our story stream with Bill Zimmerman’s Top 10 Bears with the most to prove series for his take.

Cincinnati Bengals v Chicago Bears

