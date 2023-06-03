Report: Colts will host the Bears for joint practices

Last month the Chicago Tribunes’ Dan Wiederer Tweeted that the Chicago Bears are “fully expecting to have crossover practices” with the Indianapolis Colts the week before their August 19 preseason game. While it seemed like a no-brainer for the two franchises, neither the Bears nor the Colts confirmed the report — until now.

On Friday, JJ Stankevitz, who spent some time on the Bears beat but now writes for colts.com, reported that the Colts will host the Bears for joint practices at Grand Park, in Westfield, Indiana, during their training camp.

With the Bears having an extended stay in Indiana prior to their preseason contest, that means Chicago’s training camp practices open to fans will likely be fewer this year.

The Bears have yet to announce their training camp schedule, but their first preseason game will take place on August 12 when they host the Titans at noon. They’ll travel to Indy for the second practice game before wrapping up the preseason on August 26 when the Bills come to Soldier Field.