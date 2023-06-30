The Bear’s Den, June 30, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Justin Fields needs to keep running to help unlock the passing game - The 2023 NFL season is an important one for quarterback Justin Fields. For Fields to take the next leap as a passer, he still needs to be a threat in the run game.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears picks predictions that are way too early – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles didn’t address the defensive end group in the 2023 draft, so he gets a chance to bolster the pass rush in 2024.

Bears QB Justin Fields thrived against playoff teams in 2022 - Bears Wire - Bears QB Justin Fields had strong performances against playoff teams in 2022.

Dannehy: Kyler Gordon Key to Defense - Da Bears Blog - The first draft pick Ryan Poles made is going to be among the keys to the team having a successful 2023 season. There is no question Kyler Gordon’s rookie campaign got off to a horrendous start. He was injured for much of camp and, apparently, had a target on his back when he returned to the lineup. In the Bears’ first three games, nearly half of the passing yards the team gave up came with Gordon in coverage.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Amid report an investigation has begun, NFL still mum on latest Tyreek Hill incident - NBC Sports - In the first few days after the latest Tyreek Hill incident, the NFL had no comment.

Sheriff in Florida says Ryan Mallett's drowning not a result of riptides - NBC Sports - Ryan Mallett's drowning in Destin, Florida, this week was a tragic accident and not the result of riptides, according to the Okaloosa County sheriff.

NFL issues punishments to players for violating gambling policy - Chicago Sun-Times - The league suspended three players indefinitely Thursday and a fourth was sidelined for six games.

