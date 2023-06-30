Chase Claypool working with the Mini Monsters in London

Earlier this week, Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool was in Paris, France, doing some modeling, and as expected, the ugly part of social media popped off about it. What a player decides to do on his time away from the facility is his own business, and if getting involved in the fashion world is Claypool’s passion, then good for him.

But did you realize that he was in Europe doing football-related stuff too?

Claypool, along with former Bears wide out Kaseem Sinceno, are overseas as a part of the Bears’ Mini Monsters, which is “a free youth program that stresses the importance of healthy eating, physical activity and proper hydration through fun, non-contact football drills.”

The Bears are in the midst of a six-city UK tour through Scotland and England with their program, and Claypool and Sinceno were in London yesterday.

They kicked off the tour in Edinburgh with former Bears safety Shaun Gayle. They’ve also been to Manchester, Liverpool, and Cambridge so far.

The Bears held Claypool out of their last several offseason workouts due to an injury, but if the team is fine with him running around at the Mini Monsters camp, then I’d expect him to be good to go when he reports to Halas Hall in a few weeks.