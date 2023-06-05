The Bear’s Den, June 5, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Three questions about the Bears stadium situation, Naperville - NBC Sports Chicago - On Friday, the Bears announced Arlington Heights is no longer their “singular focus” for constructing a stadium.

Bears’ Roschon Johnson: 2nd most missed tackles per touch since 2014 - NBC Sports Chicago - Check out this crazy statistical graph showing Roschon Johnson’s elite violence attribute.

Bears need stars to emerge in 2023, and that goes beyond QB Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - It takes stars to win in the NFL, and while the Bears have a long list of players with potential, they need to see some arrivals this season.

Chicago Bears discuss potential move to Naperville: Arlingon Heights ‘no longer our singular focus’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The proposal from Naperville comes as talks with Arlington Heights have stalled amid disagreements between the team and surrounding suburbs about taxing and school districts. The Bears vowed to keep working with Arlington Heights but said “it is no longer our singular focus.”

Chicago Bears coaches remain optimistic about Trevis Gipson & the D-line - In this episode, CHGO Bears podcast breaks down the Bears’ defensive line and share their thoughts on how the group will do in the 2023 NFL season.

Bears center Cody Whitehair feels more comfortable this season - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears moved Cody Whitehair from left guard to center and he feels better in his new spot, which is also his old spot.

Taylor Swift madness hits Chicago Bears after practice - NBC Sports Chicago

- From Justin Fields to Dante Pettis, the Bears had some impressive renditions of TaylorSwift’s greatest hits.

Bears predicted to have 12-5 record in 2023 by NFL Network Analyst - NBC Sports Chicago - If the Bears manage a turnaround like this in the 2023 NFL season, then we’ll probably have Justin Fields and Matt Eberflus in the conversation for postseason awards.

Bears’ stadium audible first deal-making move by Kevin Warren - NBC Sports Chicago - Getting an NFL stadium built is all about deal-making. That’s why the Bears hired Kevin Warren. The Naperville flirtation is just his first act as team president.

Jason McIntyre chooses Bears as most improved team this offseason - NBC Sports Chicago - Jason McIntyre, an NFL analyst on “The Herd,” chose the Bears as the most improved team this offseason.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Broderick Jones is getting first-team reps at left tackle - ProFootballTalk - Steelers first-round rookie Broderick Jones will indeed be the starting left tackle in Pittsburgh. The foundation is already being put in place — and the man who played the position last year has already been moved elsewhere.

Romeo Doubs on Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love: "I don't really see what's the big difference" - ProFootballTalk - “I think Jordan is a really good quarterback,” Doubs recently told Dennis Krause of SpectrumNews1.com. “When you go from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan, Aaron was a really great quarterback, but I believe Jordan can do the same exact thing. So I don’t really see what’s the big difference.”

POLISH SAUSAGE

NFL still hasn't announced this year's Hard Knocks team - ProFootballTalk - As noted by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the league hasn’t announced this year’s Hard Knocks team. Last year, the league announced that it would be the Lions in late March.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: The Bears will be one of the most improved teams in the NFL - Windy City Gridiron - It's not all doom and gloom from the national pundits and many are predicting that Chicago's stock is on the rise.

Householder: Chicago Bears talking with Naperville about potential new stadium - Windy City Gridiron - Naperville has entered the chat in discussions about a new stadium for the Bears.

Wiltfong: Report - Colts will host the Bears for joint practices - Windy City Gridiron - Last month it was reported that the Bears and Colts were expected to have some joint practices, but on Friday the Colts announced it was happening.

Schmitz: Bears Rookie Rundown - What should we expect from Zacch Pickens in 2023? - Windy City Gridiron - Robert Schmitz takes a closer look at Zacch Pickens.

Wiltfong: What realistic transaction do you want to see the Bears make? - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have talked about a possible trade and about adding another free agent, so realistically, who do you want to see then add?

Wiltfong: Which positions do the Bears need to make a final offseason splash for? - Windy City Gridiron - We’re unanimous in our thinking, the Bears need some speed off the edge!

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears gift to Cooper Roberts, Highland Park shooting victim - Windy City Gridiron - Cooper Roberts is going to have a fun this summer thanks to the Chicago Bears

Gabriel: The Bears’ most competitive training camp battle will be running back - Windy City Gridiron - Our resident scout, Greg Gabriel, takes a closer look at the candidates fighting for playing time at running back for the Bears.

