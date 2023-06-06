The Bear’s Den, June 6, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

NAPERVILLE Bears?!? What is the next move for Chicago Bears Pres. Kevin Warren? - In this episode of the CHGO Bears Podcast, the guys discuss whether the Bears moving to Naperville is a possibility or just a leverage tactic by President Kevin Warren.

Bears’ Naperville stadium flirtation is long road to same destination - NBC Sports Chicago - Kevin Warren’s idea of “finding the why” is to create enough leverage to get things moving in the Bears’ direction. The flirtation with Naperville is an expected detour that likely will lead everyone to the same destination.

New Bears stadium name suggestions for Arlington Heights or Naperville - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears leaving Soldier Field means they’ll have naming rights opportunities for their new stadium, no matter where it is.

Free agent DEs for Bears to sign with Leonard Floyd to Bills - NBC Sports Chicago - It’s no secret the Bears are interested in adding more players via free agency, and their are still plenty of defensive ends on the market.

Bears still seeking options to bolster edge rush - 670 - After recording an NFL-low 20 sacks in the 2022 season, the Bears remain in the market to sign a veteran pass rusher or acquire one in a trade.

Leslie Frazier visits with Packers, Commanders, Giants - ProFootballTalk - The official story out of Buffalo in late February was that defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was taking a year off from coaching. The unofficial story always seemed to be that he got a belated nudge from the Bills, as the unofficial scapegoat for the team’s failure to live up to sky-high expectations in 2022.

Report: Isaiah Rodgers is the Colts player under investigation for gambling - ProFootballTalk - ESPN.com reports that cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is the player the league in investigating.

10 Chicago Bears with the most to prove in 2023: Kindle Vildor - Windy City Gridiron - We kick off a new offseason series with Kindle Vildor who needs to make the most of his chances this season

