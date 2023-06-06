Reacts Survey: Do you care where the Chicago Bears play their home games?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country.

The Chicago Bears' new stadium plan has been in the news a bunch lately, with Naperville unexpectedly entering the discussion as the Arlington Heights deal hit a snag. Then just yesterday it was reported by WTTW that Chicago could be readying a pitch to keep the Bears in the city. That same WTTW article mentioned that Rockford also planned to make a pitch for the Bears.

This sudden widening of the franchise's focus for a new home may just be a ploy to get the Village of Arlington Heights to sweeten the deal financially, but it has fans talking about a possible move again.

Staying in the city of Chicago is important to some, while others have been adamant that they should move to the burbs. Some want to see the franchise leave Soldier Field, while others are apathetic where the team plays their home games.

I prefer watching games from the comfort of home, so you can count me in the latter group in the above paragraph. I've been to a handful of games at Soldier Field, but the cost, hassle, and time commitment to take in a game in person isn't worth it to me. I'll remain a fan of the Navy and Orange wherever they play, so it makes no difference to me if that's Chicago, Arlington Heights, or some other suburb.

