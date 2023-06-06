Bears corner Jaylon Johnson is back at Halas Hall for OTAs

Just like he did a year ago, Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson returned to voluntary OTAs today after missing a few of their early practices. Speculation ran rampant about Johnson's contract situation when he was a no-show for their initial OTAs this offseason, but he did the same thing in 2022 when he wasn't entering the final year of his deal.

Johnson missed some OTAs as he was spending time with his daughter and prepping for a charity event, but in an interview last week, he did vow to return for this latest training activity, and he was true to his word.

The 24-year-old Johnson has started all 39 games he's played in during his three-year career, and he's their most talented cornerback, but he may need to show he's not an injury risk in 2024 before inking a contract extension.

For those that want visual proof, that's Johnson in the bottom left picture of the Bears' Tweet.

With no media access, it was unclear which other players were on the field practicing.

The Bears continue their OTAs on Wednesday and Thursday and will come together for a mandatory minicamp on June 13-15. Training camp dates have yet to be announced, but they will be in late July and early August.