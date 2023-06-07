The Bear’s Den, June 7, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Stalled stadium talks in Arlington Heights create opportunity for Johnson - Chicago Sun-Times - Given his campaign promise to make $1 billion worth of “investments in people,” it would be tough to imagine Johnson moving a new stadium for the Chicago Bears to the top of his “to-do” list.

Bears are doing business in a new way under Kevin Warren - Chicago Sun-Times - Team president Kevin Warren isn’t running the franchise like the Halas/McCaskey mom-and-pop operation Chicago is used to.

To the victor in the Bears’ stadium race go the spoiled - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears want what they want, and whichever suburb decides to pony up will get what it has coming.

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Rashied Davis joins the show - In this episode of the CHGO Bears Podcast, the guys are joined by former Bears wide receiver and special teamer Rashied Davis.

Bears Twitter shows Jaylon Johnson reporting to OTAs – NBC Sports Chicago - Many Bears fans were worried Johnson was getting set to hold out of training camp

Florio: Latest development in Bears’ stadium saga is ‘weird’ - 670 - Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk believes there’s something fishy about the latest development in the Chicago Bears’ quest to build a new stadium.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Matt LaFleur: Jordan Love has made some really significant strides this week - ProFootballTalk - There are still times when Love is making mistakes. A reporter referenced a throw from Tuesday’s session when Love was late over the middle, which resulted in an interception. But LaFleur didn’t seem discouraged by that.

Broncos could have interest in Dalvin Cook, if he’s released - ProFootballTalk - It remains unclear whether the Vikings will keep, trade, or cut running back Dalvin Cook. If they eventually release him, plenty of teams are expected to be interested.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Leonard Floyd: I want to win the Super Bowl, Bills are the best team - ProFootballTalk - “It’s simple,” Floyd said. “I want to win. I want to win the Super Bowl. I’m examining teams, looking at their rosters, and the Bills are the best. I just felt like if I come here I can help the team get there.”

Chase Young: I've always played to prove myself - ProFootballTalk - Commanders defensive end Chase Young is heading into a pivotal season and he said on Tuesday that he feels a “night and day” difference from where he was last year.

Dennis Allen hopes Saints aren't forced to do Hard Knocks - ProFootballTalk - The Saints, Jets, Bears and Commanders are the four teams that can be forced to do Hard Knocks this year, and Saints head coach Dennis Allen hopes his team isn’t chosen.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Gabriel's A Scout’s Take: Why the odds the Bears will acquire Chase Young are slim - Windy City Gridiron - Many Bears fans are hoping a Chase Young trade is in the works, but Greg Gabriel does not think it’s happening.

Zimmerman: Soldier Field is awful, Chicago Bears must move to Arlington Heights - Windy City Gridiron - The incoherent ramblings of a belligerent Bears fan

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.