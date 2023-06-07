An unlikely Bears player makes the Madden NFL 24 Trailer

EA Sports revealed their Madden NFL 24 cover athlete today, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and with the cover reveal that also means we get a new trailer featuring some sweet video game graphics. Like many Chicago Bears fans, the first thing I do is watch it to see if any Chicago players made the cut, and there was one prominently displayed in the 1:16 clip.
No, it wasn't Justin Fields, Tremaine Edmunds, Eddie Jackson, or any of the other “name” Bears. It wasn’t first-round draft pick Darnell Wright either.
The one Bear was second-round draft pick, Gervon Dexter Sr., and he is making an open-field tackle on Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field.
Here’s a screengrab of Dexter in his 98 jersey.
June 7, 2023
And you can check out the full trailer right here which also features an illegal block, some taunting, and Kirk Cousins throwing a pick-six.
You were made for this— Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 7, 2023
Pre-order #Madden24 today https://t.co/6PIfUHWy4r pic.twitter.com/qgLcqlCmR7
Madden NFL 24 launches worldwide on August 18, 2023. so will you be getting a copy? And if so, do you always play as the Bears?
Loading comments...