Bear Bones: Chicago Bears 2023 Wishlist

We have a fun premise for Bear Bones this week as Mason West and Danny Meehan are discussing storylines they hope to see during the 2023 season for the Chicago Bears. Is this year all about playoffs? Is it about Justin Fields being in the MVP discussion? Is it about the offense and defense making marked improvement over a season ago?

Jump over to our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel to get in on the discussion at 5:00 pm (CT) and let the fellas know what is on your 2023 Bears’ wishlist.

Watch our new Bears Bones video in the embed below.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for the Windy City Gridiron content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!

And the audio version is here once cut up and ready!

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more, so please subscribe where you get your pods!