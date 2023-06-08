Making Monsters: What do Lions fans think of Justin Fields?

Getting a non-Chicago Bears slanted perspective about the NFC North was the goal of Taylor Doll’s latest Making Monsters podcast mini-series. She did so by talking with a Packers beat writer, a Vikings beat writer, and she wrapped the series by speaking with Jeremy Reisman, who is on the Detroit Lions beat and the Editor in Chief for SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit.

The NFC North appears to be wide open with Aaron Rodgers out of the division, but Reisman believes the Lions are the favorites in the division. He has the Bears and Packers challenging for number two in the North with the Vikings challenging to be one of the worst teams in the NFC.

They spend some time discussing David Montgomery’s place in the Lions’ running back room, the gambling suspensions in Detroit, how their defense may improve, expectations for Jared Goff, and they talked about Justin Fields too.

“Most Detroit fans do not take him that seriously,” Reisman said about how their fanbase feels about Fields, but he also said that, “I’m not one of those.”

He highlights Fields’ running ability but also mentioned he’s seen some wow throws from Chicago’s QB1. “Let’s give Justin Fields a good surrounding cast and see what happens,” he said. “I think he has a chance to be a star.”

Check out part three of Taylor's mini-series looking at the NFC North right here.

