The Bear’s Den, June 8, 2023

Bears OTA observations: Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection shines – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields and DJ Moore’s connection continues to shine at Bears OTAs.

Bears’ Jaylon Johnson not worried about contract situation – NBC Sports Chicago - Jaylon Johnson is back at OTAs and wants to remain a Bear. The rest will take care of itself.

Could Bears actually move to Naperville? What to know as team explores options – NBC Sports Chicago - After months of being laser-focused on Arlington Heights as their future home, the Bears altered course Friday when they met with representatives from...

Johnson explains OTAs absence, shares desire for extension - 670 - Upon returning to voluntary work this week, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson explained that his previous absence had nothing to do with his contract situation. Rather, he had prioritized spending time in California with his family.

Bears, city of Chicago hold meeting amid stadium saga - 670 - As the Bears continue to weigh their location options to potentially build a new stadium amid tension over a tax assessment in Arlington Heights, they met with Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson on Wednesday.

‘Sky’s the limit’ for Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection - Chicago Sun-Times - From the moment Moore stepped on the practice field at Halas Hall, he’s been Fields’ go-to guy. “They look like they’re best friends,” safety Jaquan Brisker said.

CB Jaylon Johnson upbeat in return, ‘100%’ intent on contract extension with Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - There’s peace between Johnson and the Bears, which makes this the perfect time to nail down a deal.

Bears podcast: Cornerback Jaylon Johnson reports to OTAs - Chicago Sun-Times - Cornerback Jaylon Johnson is at Halas Hall after missing earlier OTA sessions.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson practices, taking huge step in injury recovery - Chicago Sun-Times - On a team devoid of stars, Jackson’s return to health is an important June development.

Bears stadium saga: Chicago mayor chats with team president - Chicago Sun-Times - “I grew up with the Super Bowl Shuffle,” the mayor told reporters earlier Wednesday, before a video chat with Bears president Kevin Warren. “We want to make sure that we can keep shufflin’ here in the city of Chicago with the Bears.”

Chicago Bears OTAs recap: The Justin Fields and DJ Moore chemistry continues to grow - CHGO - The Chicago Bears wrapped up their final OTA practice at Halas Hall on Wednesday. Here are the top takeaways from the press conferences and practice.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears getting closer to full strength at OTAs - Windy City Gridiron - Some good news from Halas Hall today.

WCG’s 2023 NFC North player rankings: Nos. 36-45 - Windy City Gridiron - In the first article of a 5-part roundtable series, the staff of Windy City Gridiron come together to rank the best players in the NFC North heading into 2023.

An unlikely Bears player makes the Madden NFL 24 Trailer - Windy City Gridiron - It’s Madden reveal day!

Berckes: Quarterback Tiers and the Path for Justin Fields - Windy City Gridiron - A thorough examination of Mike Sando’s QB Tiers and what they could mean for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears

Zimmerman's 10 Chicago Bears with the most to prove in 2023: LT Braxton Jones - Windy City Gridiron - The second year tackle most build upon an excellent 2022 rookie season

