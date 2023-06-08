NFL Network will carry 2 Chicago Bears preseason games live

The NFL Network will air every 2023 preseason game at some point in their schedule, but they will also air 23 of them live. The Chicago Bears will have two of their three preseason contests aired live on the network, so for fans that live outside of the local markets, you have another option to see the Navy and Orange.

On week one, the Bears will kick off a quadruple-header on Saturday, August 12.

The Bears will also be featured live for preseason week two on Saturday, August 19, as the third game of another quadruple-header.

*Live games on NFL Network will be blacked out in the participating teams’ over-the-air station markets.

Chicago’s third preseason game will be replayed at some point on the NFL Network schedule but also aired locally in Chicago and Buffalo on August 26 at noon CT.