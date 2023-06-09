The Bear’s Den, June 9, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears’ Jaquan Brisker ready to blossom in 2023 — ‘I feel like myself’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The second-round draft pick was a bright spot as a rookie safety in 2022 — despite thumb surgery, a concussion and the normal learning curve of a first-year player. But now in a comfort zone as a second-year player, he’s eager to make the next step a giant leap.

95 Days til Bears vs Packers - In this episode of the CHGO Bears After Dar, the guys are joined by well known Green Bay Packers Podcaster Peter Bukowski, as they look within the division!

How Bears are seeing new, improved Chase Claypool in OTAs – NBC Sports Chicago - Chase Claypool is doing everything in his power to be great for the Bears.

Bears’ Brisker: Fields, Moore look like best friends – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears’ safety Jaquan Brisker says QB Justin Fields and WR DJ Moore have built a connection incredibly quickly

Got a team full of ballers pic.twitter.com/huHZnDT4e0 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 9, 2023

Bears’ Brisker refocused, ready for year 2 – NBC Sports Chicago - Jaquan Brisker talks about his broken thumb and concussion throwing him off his game last season. The Bears safety says he’s back to feeling like himself

Dannehy: Trip Around the NFC North - Da Bears Blog - The Chicago Bears shouldn’t be favored to win the NFC North, but they certainly have a shot to take what is now a weak division.

What should Bears offer in a trade for Chase Young? - 670 - 670 The Score hosts Gabe Ramirez and Clay Harbor debated what type of trade offer the Bears should extend for Commanders edge rusher Chase Young.

1-2 punch: Justin Fields showcasing growth with DJ Moore - 670 - Bears quarterback Justin Fields already feels dialed in with new top receiver DJ Moore, and there’s budding excitement for what their connection can accomplish.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Vikings send strange message by dumping Dalvin Cook - ProFootballTalk - What are the Vikings doing? It’s a question many will be asking as the news spreads that running back Dalvin Cook will be released on Friday.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Tyreek Hill aims to break NFL's single-season receiving yards record - ProFootballTalk - His goal is 2,000 yards, which would set the NFL record.

Tua Tagovailoa testing out new helmet designed specifically to protect quarterbacks - ProFootballTalk - Tagovailoa, who suffered multiple concussions on exactly those kinds of hits last season, said he is wearing he newly designed helmet at Organized Team Activities to see how comfortable he is in it.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

WCG’s 2023 NFC North player rankings: Nos. 26-35 - Windy City Gridiron - In the second article of a 5-part roundtable series, the staff of Windy City Gridiron come together to rank the best players in the NFC North heading into 2023.

Wiltfong: NFL Network will carry 2 Chicago Bears preseason games live - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears weren’t selected for any nationally televised preseason games this year, but they will have two games air live on the NFL Network

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.