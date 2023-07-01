The Bear’s Den, July 1, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Cole Kmet’s success last season can carry over to 2023 - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - After rising in production for three seasons, Cole Kmet could level off but at a high level point despite the presence of tight end Rober Tonyan Jr.

Biggest questions about the Chicago Bears offense in 2023 - USA Today Chicago Bears - Who will emerge as the top running back? How much has Justin Fields’ air attack improved? Bears Wire staff is sharing their biggest question marks on offense ahead of the 2023 season.

Is this the…FINAL…Friday Lynx Package? (6/30/23) - Da Bears Blog - Something tells me the new editor (a) won’t be doing links collections very often and (b) won’t find the cat pun as funny as the current editor. Nevertheless, here are a few things worth looking at as we venture into the holiday weekend. Jack’s note: I think I know that editor!

Chicago Bears’ projected depth chart ahead of training camp - USA Today Chicago Bears - Here’s a look at the Bears’ current projected depth chart less than a month out from training camp.

Bears Weekly PODCAST: Trenton Gill discusses new kickoff rule - Chicago Bears - Punter Trenton Gill joins hosts Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jim Miller on Bears Weekly on ESPN1000.

Jeff Van Gundy, Keyshawn Johnson and Suzy Kolber among those reportedly out at ESPN due to on-air layoffs - Yahoo! Sports - Both Todd McShay and Steve Young reportedly were among ESPN’s cut Friday, per Marchand.

Projecting NFC North hierarchy for 2023 season: Who will win NFL’s tightest division race? - Bucky Brooks provides a pecking order. Chicago Bears. Odds to win NFC North: +380. Last division title: 2018. Why the Bears can win the North:

Looking back at my 10 Most Important Chicago Bears of 2022 - Windy City Gridiron - Lester will kick off his 10 Most Important Bears series tomorrow, but before we do that, here’s a look back at how he ranked his ten last year.

Where do Bears rank in WR trios in NFC? - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst looks at where he views the Bears’ wide receiver trio compared to the rest of the NFC.

A Scout’s Take: How good can the Bears' tight end group be? - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel dives into the Bears tight end room to see how good they can be.

Chase Claypool working with the Mini Monsters in London - Windy City Gridiron - Oh, so that’s why Chase Claypool was overseas this week! Good for him and good for the Bears!

