It’s mid-July and there isn’t much in the way of Chicago Bears news.
Training camp is still weeks away and there isn’t much in the way of roster moves either.
So let’s slow down and take a trip down memory lane and remember some guys.
These are just some random players, mostly from the early 2000s, but I’ll throw in a few from further back, as well as some more recent guys.
I’m not trying to remember Hall of Famers or multi-Pro Bowl players. Let’s just try and remember some solid, good guys. And maybe a few not-so-good ones sprinkled in.
Michael Green (Mr. Irrelevant)
Bobby Engram
Phillip Daniels
Mike Hartenstine
Al Alfalava
Terrence Metcalf
Alfonso Boone
Big Cat Williams
Fred Miller
Robert Garza
Dez White
Ian Scott
James Allen
Anthony Thomas
Jordan Howard
Nathan Vasher
Jerry Azumah
Corey Graham
Sherrick McManis
Tony Parrish
Brandon McGowan
Shane Matthews
Cap Boso
Jason McKie
Keith Jennings
Todd Johnson
Ryan Wetnight
Jim Flanigan
Mark Anderson
Lewis Tillman
Glen Kozlowski
Maury Buford
Kevin Payne
Todd McMillon
Justin Gage
Adam Podlesh
Ricky Manning
Willie Young
R.W. McQuarters
Bobby Gray
Bobby Wade
Matt Toeaina
Share some of your favorite (or not so favorite) throwback Bears in the comment section!
